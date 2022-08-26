Mesa County Public Health (MCPH) has ordered an initial shipment of bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccines — and it’s seeking the public’s input on how to roll it out.
The bivalent vaccine is a single-dose booster that is a combination of the original vaccine and omicron spike protein to provide increased protection against the omicron variant as well as subvariants like BA.4 and BA.5.
Anyone over the age of 12 qualifies to receive the booster, with those 12 and up qualifying for the Pfizer bivalent booster and those 18 and up qualifying for the Moderna bivalent booster.
MCPH is conducting an online survey featuring three questions for the community to answer.
“We’re asking the community to let us know if they’re interested in receiving the bivalent booster,” said MCPH Communications Specialist Sarah Gray. “It will give us a general idea for planning for our vaccination clinics.”
Gray said that MCPH expects to begin administering the bivalent boosters, which could be approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) by Labor Day, in early September.
According to Mesa County’s COVID-19 Dashboard, there have been 150 new cases of COVID-19 in the county in the past week, with six hospitalizations. Gray said almost all of those cases are the result of omicron.
“The bivalent COVID-19 booster has been formulated to fight against the omicron variants that have been spreading throughout the U.S. In Mesa County, nearly all of the current COVID-19 cases involve the BA.5 omicron variant, so this booster will help fight the most prevalent variants of the virus in Mesa County,” Gray said.
“We’re excited to offer another option to the community when it comes to protection from COVID-19.”
Vaccinations continue to be the best tool for preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19.