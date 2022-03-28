COVID-19’s presence in Mesa County continues to wane as winter turns to spring.
How much so?
“Our average number of cases per day is declining, and we’re seeing fewer cases now than we were at this time last year,” said Alli Howe, communications specialist for Mesa County Public Health. “What we’re seeing locally is a significant drop in the number of new cases.
“We haven’t been in a position like this in a long time. We feel good.”
After a spike in the community throughout the first month and a half of 2022 that was attributed to the omicron variant of the coronavirus, numbers have steadily tapered off.
There have been 363 cases of COVID-19 in the county in the past two weeks, with only a single new hospitalization. In total, three Mesa County residents with COVID-19 are hospitalized.
Going back to last weekend, Mesa County has recorded, on average, 26.5 new cases per day.
The downturn in cases has led to some shifts in the health department’s approach to testing and vaccinating. This past weekend marked the end of the testing site at Mesa County Fairgrounds.
“We have some more convenient opportunities for testing,” Howe said. “The most convenient option is to go to COVIDtest.gov, and you can order free at-home tests to be sent directly to your mailbox. Another way you could have free rapid tests is through coming to our facility at Mesa County Public Health.”
Howe also noted that the state is still running sites for PCR tests and rapid tests. Locations and operating times are available at COVIDcheckcolorado.org.
Public Health’s large-scale “community clinics” have been providing vaccines without appointments Wednesdays through Fridays, but the April 1 community clinic will be the last.
“That was kind of the open style where whoever can walk in (and receive a vaccination),” Howe said. “COVID vaccinations will be available at our office, but it will be through appointments.”