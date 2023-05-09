The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office deputy involved in the officer-involved fatal shooting on April 28 has been identified.

Deputy Andrew Baca, who is assigned to the patrol division, has been with the MCSO for five years. Following standard protocol, Baca is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an independent internal investigation by the 21st Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team. The officer-involved shooting remains under investigation by the 21st Judicial District CIRT.

