The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office deputy involved in the officer-involved fatal shooting on April 28 has been identified.
Deputy Andrew Baca, who is assigned to the patrol division, has been with the MCSO for five years. Following standard protocol, Baca is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an independent internal investigation by the 21st Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team. The officer-involved shooting remains under investigation by the 21st Judicial District CIRT.
The man shot and killed in the incident was identified as Rafael Lopez-Leon, 47, of Grand Junction. The Mesa County Coroner’s Office determined that Lopez-Leon’s death was caused by multiple gunshot wounds. No deputies were injured in the incident.
The incident occurred at approximately 4:35 p.m. on April 28 when the MCSO responded to the area of 2837 North Avenue to contact a vehicle suspected of eluding law enforcement during a traffic stop earlier in the afternoon.
After deputies were in contact with Lopez-Leon in the vehicle, the shooting occurred, according to an earlier news release.
Law enforcement personnel rendered life saving measures to the suspect until paramedics arrived on scene. The suspect was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The 21st Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team is comprised of representatives of the Grand Junction Police Department, Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, Fruita Police Department, Palisade Police Department, Colorado State Patrol, 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Colorado Department of Corrections Division of Adult Parole and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.