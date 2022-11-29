The Special Olympics Colorado State Summer Games staged its opening ceremony in 2019 at Suplizio Field in Grand Junction. The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has supported Special Olympics for more than a decade, raising more than $100,000 for the cause.
The Special Olympics Colorado State Summer Games staged its opening ceremony in 2019 at Suplizio Field in Grand Junction. The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has supported Special Olympics for more than a decade, raising more than $100,000 for the cause.
The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has been chosen the 2022 Law Enforcement Agency of the Year by Special Olympics Colorado.
The Sheriff’s Office has been supporting Special Olympics Colorado for more than a decade, according to a press release, raising more than $100,000 for the cause.
Law enforcement organizations around the world work to raise money for Special Olympics. In Mesa County, the Sheriff’s Office does that by hosting tip-a-cop events, in which officers and Special Olympics athletes work as waiters, as well as fundraisers such as the Glow N Games (which brought in more than $16,000 this year) and selling doughnuts on National Doughnut Day.
The Sheriff’s Office also helps with the state, regional and Mesa County Valley School District 51 games and cheers on the athletes, according to Sheriff’s Office Lt. Brian Pacheco.
Mesa County and Grand Junction have been hosts of the Special Olympics Colorado State Summer Games since 2014.
The Games returned this year after being postponed for two years because of the pandemic.
The annual State Games held at Suplizio Field, Stocker Stadium and on the Colorado Mesa University campus welcomes more than 1,200 athletes and volunteers each June.
Law enforcement has long been a huge supporter of the Games, and the presence of law enforcement agencies at the State Games opening ceremonies is a staple of the event.
During the opening ceremonies, every law enforcement agency is represented with vehicles lining the the track at Stocker Stadium in the past and last year from the outfield at Suplizio Field with lights flashing as the Olympic Torch makes its way around to light the flame.
One other thing the Sheriff’s Office has done this year is wrap one of its SUVs with a Special Olympics theme.
Pacheco said he’s thankful the Sheriff’s Office has a large group of staff interested in helping with the games.
“We’ve got a good group of people who work hard for it,” he said.
As for the award, Pacheco said, “It’s quite an honor. There’s a lot of people who as a community are involved with that.”