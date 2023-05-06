The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office held a meeting Friday evening in Gateway to discuss flooding concerns with residents.
Mesa County Emergency Services Manager Andy Martsolf said a combination of high snowpack and releases from McPhee Reservoir near Cortez have swelled the Dolores River to levels indicating there could be flooding.
There has been some nuisance flooding around Gateway from the Dolores River, Martsolf said, including road closures at 4.1 Road, 4.2 Road and 16.1 Road, which was closed by West Creek, not the Dolores River.
Martsolf said flooding from the Dolores River could has the potential to close Colorado High 141 between Gateway Canyons Resort and Gateway, cutting off some people from services, and so residents need to be prepared.
The Colorado Department of Transportation announced Friday it will not have to close Colorado Highway 141 between Naturita and Gateway at the Roc Creek bridge as previously feared because cooler temperatures over the weekend will keep the Dolores and San Miguel Rivers from reaching the significant run-off levels predicted earlier this week.
Future safety closures are still possible, CDOT said in a press release.
“CDOT will continue to closely monitor the river levels and the bridge structure at Roc Creek for the remainder of the peak flow season,” the release stated.
Martsolf said although it looks like there could be flooding danger in some of the smaller waterways in Mesa County this year, the main stem of the Colorado River will probably be fine outside some localized nuisance flooding.
“I think the challenge is it’s been a number of years since we’ve had high water,” Martsolf said.
Although the river is higher than it has been in the past few years, Martsolf said, it has a long way to go before it becomes a real danger.
Martsolf reminded river users to be careful in and around the river banks, wear life jackets and remember the water right now is swift and cold.