Meals on Wheels Mesa County has been a staple of efforts to fight hunger on the Western Slope since 1970.
In 1983, the program moved into its kitchen and offices at 551 Chipeta Ave. in Grand Junction, where it’s operated and made meals ever since.
After nearly four decades — in which the final few years were plagued by the COVID-19 pandemic — at that location, Meals on Wheels Mesa County is ready to hit the road and cook in some new digs.
“We’ve definitely outgrown this space,” said Meals on Wheels Mesa County Manager Amanda de Bock. “Since COVID started, we’re serving, on average, about 40% more meals every day. We’re doing around 600 hot meals out of our kitchen every single day in a kitchen that was really built to produce about 400.”
Through a partnership with the Food Bank of the Rockies Western Slope Branch, Meals on Wheels is set to move into the newly built Western Slope Etkin Family Distribution Center, a 50,400-square-foot warehouse and food distribution center resulting from a $10.8 million capital campaign that’s located at 698 Long Acre Drive. Construction on the building began this January.
Meals on Wheels will start its operations in the Western Slope Etkin Family Distribution Center — including preparing meals — on Monday, Nov. 21.
“Through our work with the (Mesa County) Hunger Alliance and with the Western Colorado Community Foundation and Blueprint to End Hunger, that really kind of put all the pieces together for us to really flesh out what this partnership could look like,” de Bock said. “COVID really ramped everything up. It was really obvious to the food bank and to us that we really needed both organizations to have larger facilities so we can meet the needs of our community.”
According to de Bock, a major component in the relocation is that the organization will have the space to not only meet current needs but also easily expand its operations in the future — a future in which de Bock believes more people than ever in Mesa County will face food insecurity.
“We’re going to have a huge, 50,000-square-foot warehouse, tons of extra storage, we’ve designed our kitchen, we’ve designed the office space so that it’s going to perfectly suit our needs, and the kitchen itself is going to be super functional so that 10-15 years from now, when we’re doing 1,000 meals and we want to bump up to 1,500 meals, it’s going to be really easy for us to add equipment, take equipment away and make changes so we can really meet the needs of the community,” she said.
As a result of the relocation, Meals on Wheels Mesa County will be closed from Halloween through Nov. 18. This means that, instead of hot meals, Meals on Wheels’ home-delivery program will deliver a week’s worth of frozen box meals to the doorstep of each listed member of the program. According to de Bock, Meals on Wheels automatically added all those who rely on the program’s delivery service to a list of those to receive these meals during the closure.
Meals on Wheels clients also have the option to sign up for a list to receive weekly meals and socialize at one of the organization’s dining sites, which include Clifton Community Hall, the Palisade and Fruita community centers, Grand View Apartments, Ratekin Tower Apartments and the Grand Junction Senior Recreation Center.
However, de Bock said, the home-delivery program is the method through which most of the frozen meals will be provided, as she said those who attend the dining site dinners usually do so for the camaraderie.
“If any senior needs food, we’re still supplying food to them,” she said.
Once Thanksgiving week arrives, though, hot meals will be on the menu once again.
