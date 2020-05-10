Meals on Wheels Mesa County saw a 40% increase in the number of meals it served during the month of April amid the coronavirus outbreak and the stay-at-home order.
The total number of meals served last month was 15,699, compared to just over 11,200 in February, Program Manager Amanda de Bock said. During this crisis, Meals on Wheels is offering food assistance to any senior over 60.
Meals on Wheels has partnered with other organizations and businesses to help it meet the increase in demand, de Bock said. It is working with the Community Food Bank to deliver monthly food boxes, storing frozen meals in an auxiliary freezer borrowed from Two Rivers Convention Center and partnering with 13 Brix in Palisade to offer a senior lunch on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
“Our goal of serving seniors a nutritious meal is now more important than ever,” de Bock said in an email. “Seniors are afraid to leave their homes, and they’re definitely afraid to go to the store. Being able to deliver a hot meal Monday to Friday, with the addition of a monthly box from the food bank and extra frozen meals that we’re able to store at Two Rivers, has given them the ability to ‘stay safer at home.’ ”
Even as the number of meals served has gone up, the program has had to shift the way it delivers those meals, de Bock said. In early March, it switched to contactless delivery, leaving meals on seniors’ doorknobs. Delivery workers are wearing masks, using hand sanitizer and taking their temperatures before each shift.
Its dining locations have also changed their procedures, de Bock said. Four of its nine sites have shut down completely. The remaining five are using a “grab ’n’ go” model, where the meals are pre-packaged and picked up. Three of those sites are limiting participation to seniors who live in the building. Its main building has opened up a drive-thru, which de Bock said has been popular.
To help combat the social isolation some seniors are experiencing, de Bock said Meals on Wheels volunteers are now making check-in calls to the seniors they serve for a “friendly phone chat.”
Going forward, de Bock said most of the changes Meals on Wheels has implemented will remain in place.
“Even though many of the restrictions are loosening, our seniors are still incredibly vulnerable and are being told to stay home,” de Bock said. “Our model of grab ’n’ go meals will more than likely not change any time soon as physical distancing will remain vitally important.”