Mesa County would be one of the last Western Slope counties to opt out of an internet service protection bill approved by the Colorado Legislature in 2005, that is, if voters approve doing so.
That’s what Ballot Measure 1B would do, something that nearly 150 Colorado counties and municipalities have done since that law went into effect.
Senate Bill 152, passed to prevent governments from competing with the private sector, has a provision that allows them to opt out if approved by their voters.
But doing so doesn’t necessarily mean those governments have dumped their local broadband providers and gone into the telecommunications business themselves to offer such things as cable television and internet service.
While some have, others have used the opt-out either as a carrot to get private companies to boost services, or accessed grants to help pay for increased connectivity.
Grand Junction voters, for example, overwhelmingly approved opting out of the law by about 75% of voters in 2015.
But when city officials presented a $70 million plan to create its own service two years later, the City Council balked at the cost. It then got assurances from local providers to beef up their services.
Other jurisdictions went ahead with creating a government-run operation, such as Rio Blanco County, primarily because no private company was offering adequate broadband services, if any at all.
Rio Blanco commissioners spent about $20 million in county and state grant money to bring high-speed service to residents in Rangely and Meeker.
Voters in Fruita and Palisade, along with several municipalities in Garfield, Delta and Montrose counties (including the counties themselves), have similarly opted out of the law.
Mesa County’s measure, placed on the fall ballot by commissioners, would allow the county to do the same thing, but doesn’t require it.
It would, however, allow the county to access grants from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs to help pay for middle-mile fiber-optics lines or enter into public-private agreements to boost broadband services.