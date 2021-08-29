A second proposed measure has made this fall’s ballot, this one to reduce property taxes across the state.
Two Republicans are proposing that the state’s property tax assessment rates be reduced to 6.5% for residential and 26.4% for commercial.
It comes on the heels of a 2020 measure that voters approved to repeal the 1982 Gallagher Amendment, which strictly dictated how property tax rates are assessed.
Under that Amendment B, the state’s residential rate was set at 7.15%, but kept the longstanding 29% for commercial, which some opponents at the time said was unfair.
“Coloradans are simply financially exhausted, and just because home values increase doesn’t mean they have more money in their pockets,” said Michael Fields, executive director of the right-leaning Colorado Rising Action.
“Right now, they’re paying more than ever for groceries, energy, gas and day-to-day living expenses,” added Fields, who is campaign manager for the measure. “Seniors, veterans and others on fixed incomes are struggling to pay for higher property taxes, and renters suffer when rental housing providers must raise rent for increased property taxes.”
Under Colorado law, people aged 65 and older and disabled veterans who have been in their homes for more than 10 years can qualify for the state’s homestead exemption, allowing them to pay only half of their property taxes on the first $200,000 of their actual property value.
Backers of the measure had submitted 192,592 signatures. They only needed 124,632 to qualify for the fall ballot.
Currently, a measure to raise the sales taxes on retail marijuana to pay for youth tutoring programs is the only other state measure on the November ballot.