It’s unknown how much new revenue would be generated from a constitutional amendment on this fall’s ballot that would give the areas of the state that are allowed to have casinos the authority to set bet limits and decide what types of games they can offer.
But because Amendment 77 impacts a ballot measure approved by voters more than a decade ago that expanded bet limits and added specific games, the entities that would financially benefit from any new money under the measure would be community colleges across the state and the gambling towns and counties they are in.
The group supporting the amendment, Local Choice Colorado, is claiming that other things funded from the state’s limited gambling tax, originally approved by voters in 1990, also would see a financial gain.
Under Amendment 50, the extended gambling measure that passed with nearly 59% of the vote in 2008, any additional tax revenues that were generated by increasing the bet limit from $5 to $100, allowing casinos to stay open longer and adding craps games and roulette would go to the state’s community colleges, and the five local governments where gambling is allowed: Gilpin and Teller counties and Black Hawk, Central City and Cripple Creek.
The group, which is entirely being funded by casino companies to the tune of about $3.5 million according to its campaign finance reports, is claiming that passage of Amendment 77 also would increase revenue for such things as tourism promotion, historical projects and directly to the state’s general fund, which pays for everything from schools to prisons.
“I would argue that every penny that goes into the general fund has some tacit benefit to every county and every program in the state,” said former Colorado Senate President Bill Cadman, R-Colorado Springs, who helped get the measure on the ballot. “If this at all allows any kind of economic benefit or economic increase to any industry in the state, we all benefit from that. How could we not?”
The thing is, though, state law strictly delineates how much revenue from gambling is to go into the general fund, the Colorado Legislature’s main checking account.
Under the original 1990 limited gaming amendment that allowed casino gaming in the three towns, half of the tax revenue goes into the state’s general fund. Beyond that, 28% goes to the State Historical Fund, 12% to Gilpin and Teller counties and 10% to the three casino towns.
According to the latest gambling tax collections for 2019 reported by the Legislative Council, the staffing and research arm of the Colorado General Assembly, revenues from limited gaming generated nearly $95 million that year. Those same figures show that Amendment 50 brought in an additional $17 million, but under that new law, 78% of that additional tax revenue goes to community colleges with 12% to the two counties and 10% to the casino towns.
By law, there is a set dollar amount to be distributed from that 50% general fund share, such as $15 million to tourism promotion, $2 million each to advanced industry grants and higher education research, and $500,000 to the Colorado Film Office.
Still, the amendment would benefit local colleges, including Colorado Mesa University’s Western Community College, which received about $562,000 in gaming taxes last year. Overall, it’s received more than $4.3 million in gambling revenues since 2010.
Other local colleges that would benefit from the amendment include Colorado Mountain College and Colorado Northwestern Community College in Craig and Rangely.
The group also claims that Amendment 77 is intended to help community colleges and the casino towns’ local economies because they were hit hard by the pandemic. The amendment effort, however, began in February, a month before the pandemic hit.
While there is no organized opposition to the amendment, the “arguments against” section of the state’s Blue Book, the annual voter guide published by Legislative Council, says it could increase “the prevalence and severity” of gambling, such as lower work productively, financial problems and higher crime rates.
The Blue Book also says the amendment may negatively impact other communities in the state, in part, because they no longer would have a voice in changes on bet limits and casino games.
“Other cities will not receive any of the tax revenue to help offset the burden created by additional traffic, intoxicated driving or any problem gambling issues,” the book says. “All Colorado voters deserve to have a say in activities that impact the entire state.”
Under a 1997 law, counties adjacent to areas that allow casino gambling, including counties impacted by tribal casinos in Ignacio in southwest Colorado, can apply for gaming tax revenues in the form of grants to help mitigate those impacts.
A fiscal impact statement of the measure can’t determine what additional revenues would be generated by the amendment because it depends on how, or even if, voters in the casino towns approve increased bet limits or new games, as the amendment would allow.