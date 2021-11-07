About 85% to 95% of workers in the four hospitals that serve the Grand Valley are fully vaccinated, with a few hundred receiving religious or medical exemptions to the COVID-19 jabs, according to new database created by the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment.
Adding those exemptions, however, the three main area hospitals were 97% to 100% in compliance with state vaccine mandates, based on information on the state database.
Still, that means that more than 100 workers at St. Mary’s Hospital and Community Hospital remain unvaccinated as of last week, not counting those who were given exemptions. It is not known, however, how many of those workers still have their jobs because representatives from those hospitals did not respond to requests for comment.
None of the 612 workers at Fruita’s Colorado Canyons Hospital and Medical Center, operated by Family Health West, were listed as unvaccinated, a 95% rate, giving it the highest in the valley. Adding the 10 workers who were given religious exemptions, and the 16 who received a medical waiver, the hospital is the only one that is fully compliant with state mandates. Five of its workers are partially vaccinated, according to the database.
“While we don’t always know why some people leave our organization, based on exit interviews and employee communications, Family Health West estimates approximately 3% of our 600 plus or minus employees left citing the vaccine requirement,” said FHW spokeswoman Heather Benjamin. “Employee departures have not impacted patient care, although staffing shortages continue to be a challenge in several areas of our organization.”
Still, Benjamin said that’s not necessarily all due to the vaccine mandate. Similar staffing issues have plagued area hospitals throughout the pandemic.
At St. Mary’s, 2,610 of its 3,065 workers are fully vaccinated, with 350 receiving a religious exemption, and 37 a medical exemption. Five were partially vaccinated, and 63 were unvaccinated.
Of the 1,458 workers at Community Hospital, 1,199 were fully vaccinated, while 164 were given religious exemptions, and 13 a medical exemption. Thirty-nine were unvaccinated and 43 had received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Hospitals in Delta and Montrose likewise were listed at 96% and 98% in compliance with state mandates, respectively. That is on par with the statewide average of 97%, according to the database, which apply only to hospitals and medical providers that are subject to the State Board of Health.
The Grand Junction VA Medical Center is a federal hospital, and not required to report its vaccination status to the state. Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough this summer issued a mandate this summer requiring vaccines for employees.
STRAIN ON THE SYSTEM
The new tracking system, which all hospitals and medical providers are required to report into, comes at an unprecedented time when hospitals and health systems were forced to go to the highest response level dealing with hospital capacity, due to an increase in the number of mostly unvaccinated patients who have contracted the potentially deadly coronavirus who have been hospitalized.
As a result, all medical providers have gone to a “Tier 3” response level, the highest tier available under the state’s Combined Hospital Transfer Center. The transfers were authorized in an executive order issued by Gov. Jared Polis at the end of last month.
Under it, hospitals and other medical centers have agreed to transfer patients as needed to ensure no single hospital is inundated with COVID-19 patients.
“This is an extraordinary step taken by the state’s hospitals and health systems,” said Dr. Darlene Tad-y, vice president of clinical affairs for the Colorado Hospital Association.
“Even when under immense pressure, the state’s health care system continues to work collaboratively with each other and our partners at the state to ensure the best care possible is available to every Coloradan that needs it,” she added. “However, activating Tier 3 of the (transfer center) should send a clear message to Coloradans, our health care system is in jeopardy of being overwhelmed.”
Locally, 49 county residents are hospitalized as of Friday, more than 77% of whom are unvaccinated, according to Mesa County Public Health. That’s up from 37 people in area hospitals over the prior week, but down from the 86% rate who had not received the vaccines.
As things stand right now, about 92% of all area hospital beds are occupied, while 100% of all staffed ICU beds are filled, according to the department. Meanwhile, about 79% of all available ventilators are in use, according to county health figures.
NON-COVID PATIENTS
Not all of those beds, however, are being used by patients being treated for the coronavirus. At Family Health West, for example, only about 35% are COVID patients, about 75% of which are unvaccinated.
The department says that 53% of all Mesa County residents aged 17 and up who are eligible to take the vaccine have received at least one dose.
Statewide, nearly 1,300 people were hospitalized, 80% of which are unvaccinated the state health department says.
Meanwhile, a growing number of hospitals are now starting to offer monoclonal treatments, which uses antibodies to help high-risk patients’ immune system more easily fight off the COVID-19 virus.
“We continue to see the pandemic of the unvaccinated in our hospitals,” said Scott Bookman, commander of the state’s COVID-19 incident response team. “But we are also learning that monoclonal antibodies play an important role in preventing COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state.”
Only about 160 providers statewide are offering that treatment, including Family Health West.
“FHW is the only medical provider in the county administering monoclonal antibody treatments to COVID-19 patients,” Benjamin said. “To date, we’ve administered about 160 treatments. We see it as a community need that we can fill.”