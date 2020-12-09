When Rita and Dan Griffin received notice from Rocky Mountain Health Plans earlier this year that it was no longer going to carry the Medicare Cost heath care plan they had with the local insurer for years, they scrambled to find something else.
When the insurer, which is now owned by the behemoth insurance company UnitedHealth Group, told them about their new Medicare Advantage plan, they were dubious.
Dan Griffin, a retired attorney, did his homework. He spent months researching different options and talked to lots of people in the health care and insurance industries, including his own doctors who are affiliated with Community Hospital.
“The Advantage plans, they’re great for the patients, but apparently the reimbursement rate back to the doctors and hospitals is considerably less,” Dan Griffin said. “We were ready to sign up, but then I found out that Community had not signed up, so we held off and held off and I kept checking with them. Then, not last week, but the end of the previous week, I found out from Community that, yes, they were going to the Rocky plan. My specialist told me the same thing, so we signed up.”
But then last Friday hit the Griffins with a bombshell. Like many in the Grand Valley, the couple received a call from Community saying there weren’t going to take patients who are on that plan after all because they couldn’t come to a contract agreement with Rocky.
The Griffins aren’t alone.
Several other doctors and physician groups from Grand Junction to Fruita to Montrose likewise have opted not to participate in the new Medicare Advantage plans offered by Rocky.
The Mesa County Physicians Independent Practitioner Association, a nonprofit group of more than 200 doctors in the valley that negotiates insurer contracts on behalf of its members and helps set quality control benchmarks, spent months trying to reach an agreement with Rocky.
Medicare Advantage plans were created as an alternative way for people to get their basic Medicare Part A and Part B coverage. They are offered by Medicare-approved private insurers and must follow special rules established by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
The plans are supposed to set a limit on out-of-pocket costs for patients, and guard them from other unexpected medical expenses.
The problem, however, is the new plan offers much lower Medicare reimbursement rates that, for some, doesn’t cover a medical provider’s costs.
“We started negotiations with Rocky Mountain Health Plans in February and we continued until early October,” said Sandy Randall, executive director of the association. “We were close to having a contract even though we knew it was a huge change in reimbursement. The reimbursement that was offered for physicians was not what was acceptable. The physicians were taking too big of a reimbursement hit.”
Although it’s not known just how many other older residents in Mesa County and elsewhere on the Western Slope purchased Rocky’s Advantage plan, Randall and others believe it’s in the thousands.
Randall said that although many of the association’s members ended up contracting with Rocky on their own, some did not, leaving their patients having to pay dramatically higher out-of-network rates, find new primary care physicians — some of whom they’ve been with for years — or scrambling to change their health care plans at the last minute.
The deadline to sign up for a Medicare plan before 2021 expired Tuesday.
Patrick Gordon, Rocky’s new president and chief executive officer, said he’s dismayed about the situation, but is hopeful things will even out in the end.
“Our goal is to continue a collaborative effort here,” Gordon said. “Grand Junction used to be a different market. Now it’s more competitive. The current plan was not sustainable. There is no one size fits all. What matters is what’s next. There are high-quality options available. We haven’t been able to get a deal with everybody, but we have with some.”
Gordon said he gets that things have changed, adding that Rocky and area providers aren’t that far away from agreeing on the best way forward.
The good news is that there’s a grace period until Feb. 28 to switch to something else, but that extension only applies to patients who were previously on Medicare Cost plans, such as the one that Rocky canceled.
First-time buyers, those just turning 65, have similar options to change their plans if they’ve already enrolled in an Advantage plan, but those who had Advantage plans with other carriers, such as Aetna or Humana, and switched to Rocky’s plan are out of luck.
For the Griffins, their consternation started when they were told that Community couldn’t reach an agreement with Rocky, and worried not only about themselves, but many of their friends who signed up for its Advantage plan.
They wonder how many people did not get the call from Community or haven’t been notified by their primary caregivers who likewise have rejected the plan.
Chris Thomas, president and chief executive officer at Community, said his hospital staff did its best to notify as many people as possible about the failed negotiations. He said he regrets the last-minute call, but wanted to let anyone who was a hospital patient recently know as soon as negotiations with Rocky had broken down.
“Having a Medicare plan that pays us 100% of Medicare, we’re automatically upside-down just because of the 6% to 7% difference between Medicare Advantage and straight Medicare,” which already pays far less than private insurers, he said.
“That was always a challenge in the negotiations because the insurance company pockets the difference,” Thomas added. “Every patient that comes to us saves Rocky (and other insurers) money, so we were like, ‘Come on, guys. We should split this so it’s a win-win situation.’ We just couldn’t come to an agreement.”
Thomas said he plans to strike up talks with Rocky next year about contracting in 2022, but admits that won’t help people caught in the lurch right now.
Greg Coffman, president of Insurance Planning Alternatives Inc., 315 N. Seventh St., said there are options for some who have been impacted by all this. He said the problem isn’t just with Rocky, but other Advantage plans that other insurers offer.
Coffman said it isn’t just the lower reimbursement rates, which can be as high as a 27% reduction for some providers, that’s the sole issue.
It’s also the requirement to get pre-authorization for most medical procedures that’s causing paperwork headaches for medical providers.
He’s urging patients to not wait to contact their providers to see if they are accepting their Advantage plans, adding that patients need to continue asking that question because doctors have the option to change their minds with little notice about accepting those plans. If that happens in the middle of a program year, and those patients are barred from switching plans, their only option is to chose a provider who is.
“There are so many people that are going to find out that their doctors are not in network,” Coffman said. “These agents that sell Medicare Advantage plans are telling them their doctors are in network, their hospitals are in network, and they’re not. It’s going to come as a big shock to them to find out this if they’re not checking now.”
That’s why Coffman does his best to dissuade clients from signing up for Advantage plans, telling them that they are far better off looking into Medicare supplemental plans that help cover costs that original Medicare doesn’t, such as co-payments, deductibles and other medical costs. Additionally, they can be used at any provider that accepts Medicare patients, he said.