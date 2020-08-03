Three Meeker residents, two adults and a juvenile, were sentenced for the poaching of two trophy bull elk last September in Moffat County.
Henry Musser, 18, John Allen Musser, 44 and the juvenile all pleaded guilty in Craig courtrooms on July 27, according to a Colorado Parks and Wildlife news release.
Henry Musser pleaded guilty to hunting without a license, illegal possession of wildlife, and aggravated illegal possession of wildlife. He received 18 months of supervised probation, 48 hours of community service and $15,341.50 in fines and court costs.
John Allen Musser, Henry Musser’s father, pleaded guilty and received a deferred felony sentence for tampering with evidence. He also pleaded guilty to hunting without a license, illegal possession of wildlife, and aggravated illegal possession of wildlife. He was ordered by the court to perform 48 hours of community service and pay $15,483.50 in fines and court costs.
The juvenile entered a guilty plea to hunting without a license, hunting with an illegal method of take and hunting big game without an adult present. The juvenile will serve unsupervised probation, must perform 48 hours of community service and pay fines and court costs of $1,962.50.
All three were also ordered to forfeit hunting equipment. They will also face a separate administrative hearing process where they will be subject to the loss of hunting and fishing privileges in Colorado and 48 other states.
The case began on Sept. 25, 2019, when a witness in the Sand Wash Basin area reported a wounded bull elk and a suspicious truck to Colorado Parks and Wildlife Officer Jeff Goncalves.
Goncalves found evidence that eventually led connected the case to a truck owned by Henry Musser. Questioning of the suspect and further evidence gathered from his vehicle and home led officers to the involvement of his father, John Allen Musser as well as a juvenile.
Information was also gathered about a second bull elk that was poached by the three suspects. Officers also determined that John Musser had taken efforts to hide evidence in the case.
The poaching incident occurred in an area along Moffat County Road 67 in Sand Wash Basin, in Game Management Unit 2, which is a highly valued as a trophy unit where hunters may wait more than 20 years to draw a license.
The second elk was poached a few days prior to Sept. 25. Both of the poached elk are large trophy elk, meaning fines in the case were enhanced under the state’s “Samson law” named for a popular and quite visible, 1,000 pound bull elk that was killed illegally in Estes Park in 1995.
“The Sand Wash case shows the importance of witnesses in helping be the eyes of wildlife across the vast and remote parts of the state,” Goncalves said. “We can’t be everywhere but there are many people recreating and traveling the back roads who can report to us anything they see that is suspicious.”
People who witness a wildlife crime or hear about them after the fact are integral in solving many cases. The Operation Game Thief (OGT) hotline allows for anonymous information and cash rewards. A program called TIPS, or Turn In Poachers, is also available and can provide opportunities to hunt trophy units for people who provide information that leads to a conviction in trophy poaching cases.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers and investigators deal with an average of 4,000 wildlife violations each year ranging from fishing without a license to large wildlife poaching cases.
“Coloradans value their wildlife and we’re proud of the law enforcement officers at CPW who work hard to conserve those populations for everyone’s benefit,” explained Bill deVergie, Area Wildlife Manager for the northwest corner of the state. “Cases like these come down to citizens watching and reporting when they see or hear something. We thank the citizens who knew what to do when they noticed the poaching activity in this case.”
