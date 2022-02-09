The city of Fruita has released bios of each of the nine candidates running for three city council seats in April's municipal election.
Incumbent mayor Joel Kincaid is running unopposed. The biographies of each candidate have been summarized below.
MICHAEL DAY
Michael Day has been a resident of Fruita since 2015, and has been employed in the oil and gas industry since 1989. He works servicing wells on the Grand Mesa for Knowles transportation.
Knowles has served as an officer and chaplain for the American Legion, and has a background in computer science, real estate and finance.
TREY DOWNEY
Theodore "Trey" Downey III is a fourth generation Fruita resident and a teacher at Central High School working with the student senate. He has a bachelor's degree in english and history from Colorado Mesa University and a master's degree in educational leadership.
AARON HANCEY
Aaron Hancey has been a resident of Fruita since 2014 and works as a financial business consultant.
Hancey has served on the Fruita Planning Commission, and served as a youth leader of his church and a leader for Boy Scouts of America.
MICHAEL HANDLEY
Michael Handley has been a resident of Fruita for three years, having moved from the Dallas, Texas metro area.
Handley is the chair of Fruita's livability commission, which he has served on since 2019. He has a bachelor's degree in computer science and business administration from Iowa State University. He is retired, but worked in the information technology and communications industries.
JAMES JACKSON
James Jackson has lived in Fruita since 2015. He has a bachelor's degree from Colorado State University in wildlife biology and is a retired law enforcement officer with the National Park Service.
Jackson serves as president of the Comstock Estates Homeowner's Association and leads its neighborhood watch program. He also serves on the Fruita Police Commission.
AMY MILLER
Amy Miller is a fourth generation Fruita resident who was raised on a local dairy and went to Fruita Monument High School.
Miller has experience in elementary education and as a small business owner. Miller works as a realtor for START Real Estate.
JARED PROCHNOW
Jared Prochnow has been a resident of Fruita for eight years. Prochnow graduated from Central High School and has an associate's degree in architectural and structural drafting. He is working on a bachelor's degree in human services with a specialization in criminology.
Prochnow serves on the board of directors for Colorado West Pride and as vice chair on the Colorado Juvenile Parole Board.
JEANNINE PURSER
Jeannine Purser has lives in Fruita for almost 21 years and has worked at Mesa Valley Community School since 2012. She also serves as the director of Cavalcade, a volunteer performing arts venue, and is part of Fruita's downtown advisory board.
JAMES WILLIAMS
James Williams has lived in the Grand Valley since 2000, and owns Rhema Music and Clothing Co. and Fit 4:14 with his wife, Samantha Stockert, a fourth generation Fruita resident.
Williams received Fruita's Arts and Culture award in 2019 and served two terms on the Fruita Tourism Board. He also served on Mesa County Valley School District 51's Back to School Task Force during the COVID-19 pandemic.