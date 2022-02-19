Each of the seven candidates running for three seats on the Palisade Board of Trustees in the April 5 municipal election provided the town with biographical information, which has been summarized here.
DAVID EDWARDS
David Edwards served on the Palisade Board of Trustees from 2010-2018. He also serves as president of the Grand Valley Interfaith Network.
Edwards has a bachelor’s degree from Augustana College, a master’s degree from Northwestern University, an MBA from the University of St. Thomas, a master’s degree in of law from Hamline University and a juris doctorate from Hamline University.
KRIS FRAZIER
Kris Frazier briefly lived in Palisade as a child and moved back in 1998. He worked for the town of Palisade as a maintenance person for more than 16 years, and now works in insurance.
Frazier studied electronics and applied mathematics at the University of Texas at Arlington.
STAN HARBAUGH
Stan Harbaugh has lived in Palisade for five years. He has served on the town’s planning commission for four years, and currently serves as the commission’s vice chair.
NICOLE MAXWELL
Nicole Maxwell, an incumbent, was appointed to her seat on the board in 2020. She works as a medical assistant and phlebotomist.
JAMIE SOMERVILLE
Also an incumbent, Jamie Somerville has been on the Palisade board of trustees since 2018. Somerville has lived in Palisade all his life and is employed as a teacher.
ALEX SPARKS
Alex Sparks, a.k.a. Sparky, has lived in Palisade for two years and works in management.
JOSHUA JOHNSON
Joshua Johnson has lived in Palisade for 34 years and is currently employed as an assistant manager.