A traditional U.S. Navy wreath-laying ceremony took place on Memorial Day at the Blue Heron boat ramp in Grand Junction. Gathering were members of the Colorado West Branch 244 of the Fleet Reserve Association, a professional organization representing retired, former and active Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard members.
Sunday evening at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado at 2830 Riverside Parkway in Grand Junction a Flag retirement and disposal/burning ceremony took place. The Grand Valley Combined Honor Guard formally lower and retire the American flag for the evening.
Sunday evening at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado at 2830 Riverside Parkway in Grand Junction a Flag retirement and disposal/burning ceremony took place. The Grand Valley Combined Honor Guard formally lower and retire the American flag for the evening. Here Angela Ingalls is presented the flag.
Angela Ingalls is presented with the flag on Sunday evening at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado, 2830 Riverside Parkway. The event was a flag retirement and disposal/burning ceremony officiated by the Grand Valley Combined Honor Guard.
The Grand Valley Combined Honor Guard formally lower and retire the American flag for the evening on Sunday at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Christopher Tomlinson
Photos by Christopher Tomlinson/The Daily Sentinel
Hundreds attend the Memorial Day ceremony at Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado, 2830 Riverside Parkway.
Christopher Tomlinson
Mesa County Sheriff Todd Rowell, who served in the Marine Corps, gave the keynote address Monday at the Navy wreath-laying ceremony at the Blue Heron boat ramp.
Christopher Tomlinson
Christopher Tomlinson
A wreath-laying dedication was part of the Memorial Day ceremony at Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Monday.
Christopher Tomlinson
Attendees pay their respects at the wreath-laying ceremony on Memorial Day at Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Christopher Tomlinson
Christopher Tomlinson
Christopher Tomlinson
Christopher Tomlinson
Christopher Tomlinson
Christopher Tomlinson
Christopher Tomlinson
Rocky Mountain Scots play bagpipes and drums at the ceremonies.
Christopher Tomlinson
A flyover was performed by the 120th Fighter Squadron out of Buckley Air Force Base in Aurora.
Christopher Tomlinson
Veteran Garry Brewer speaks at the to the cemetery the Memorial Day ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Monday.
Christopher Tomlinson
Veterans are honored on Memorial Day with a wreath-laying dedication at Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Christopher Tomlinson
The Grand Valley Combined Honor Guard participate in the Memorial Day ceremony honoring all veterans at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Monday morning.
There were two ceremonies on Memorial Day, one at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery and another at the Blue Heron boat ramp for a tradition Navy wreath laying ceremony. On Sunday, there was a flag retirement ceremony.