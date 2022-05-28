Much of the grounds are arid, with weeds sprouting from cracks in the dry surface. Some grave markers have been overtaken by bindweed and dandelions amid sporadic patches of grass.
A select few grave sites have been cared for by the family they left behind, with the vibrant patch of green standing out in a field of tombstones and dirt.
When Larry Cappetto visited Grand Junction Memorial Gardens with his wife, Nancy, on Mother’s Day, they were appalled by what they witnessed, so much so that Nancy felt she couldn’t stomach seeing the condition of her parents’ resting place. They quickly turned around and left, both on the verge of tears.
Cappetto — who has nine family members buried at Memorial Gardens in total — returned with a GoPro camera within the next week and uploaded a video to YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e3tSX-smRcI) showing the extent of the cemetery’s woes as Memorial Day approaches. Of note was the manmade pond on the western side of the cemetery, a source of water sitting stagnantly as the grass around the property continued to wither in the Western Slope sun.
The video has since garnered hundreds of views.
“This does not look like your loved ones’ resting place,” Cappetto told The Daily Sentinel. “I stood up for myself and other family members that are here and I’ve gotten some response from my video in support of what I’m doing. This is our final resting place. This should be a fun place of remembering our loved ones. ... It’s an eyesore and it’s unacceptable.”
Grand Junction Memorial Gardens, located at 2970 North Ave., is owned by Pennsylvania-based StoneMor, Inc., the second-largest network of personalized funeral care and cemetery care in the United States with 301 cemeteries and 69 funeral homes in 24 states and Puerto Rico.
Cappetto places the blame on the cemetery’s state on StoneMor rather than Memorial Gardens’ management. Memorial Gardens is a Perpetual Care cemetery, meaning a portion of funds that a cemetery earns from family members of those buried there must be used to maintain the property’s grounds and graves, but when he walks around the cemetery, he doesn’t understand where the Perpetual Care money is going.
When he approached the previous manager over the weeds and dry grounds — as well as plenty of uneven grounds around graves — he was told that a pump break last summer led to seven months without any watering of the cemetery.
The part the cemetery needed to fix the pump finally arrived in the fall, close to when watering season ended. The pump became operational again this April, but according to Cappetto, it was used to water the grounds three times before an electrical wiring issue once again brought its operation to a halt.
“I’m thinking with (the size of StoneMor as a company), this place should be immaculate,” he said. “A cemetery isn’t supposed to sit back and watch the grass die and hope nobody notices, and that’s what’s happened. My focus, my concern, is really not the management — they’re under new management — because this new manager, Becky Wareham, has inherited all these problems and she’s getting all the crap right now. My message is to StoneMor, Inc., asking why they haven’t upkept this cemetery. Why does it have to die off like it has to bring it back?”
Cappetto said that, throughout last summer, he and Nancy would go out to Memorial Gardens with gallon jugs filled with water and water the sites of their loved ones themselves. His own parents are buried at different sites, with his mother buried at Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado and his father, a U.S. Army veteran from the Korean War, buried in California. He said he’s happy his parents aren’t among his relatives that are buried beneath the weeds and dust of Memorial Gardens.
As the condition of the property has continued to regress, the first term that started coming to Cappetto’s mind when he would visit was “R.I.W.,” which, as opposed to “Rest in Peace,” means “Rest in Weeds.”
“My whole thing is dignity, and as we walk these grounds, I can’t imagine somebody wanting to buy a plot here,” he said.
StoneMor, Inc., provided to The Daily Sentinel a list of six steps it’s going to take to return Memorial Gardens to its former glory.
“We are truly looking forward to getting the location back to its beautiful grounds and have already made headway,” the company’s statement said.
These are the six steps listed in the statement: the landscaping crew at Memorial Gardens have started watering the grounds three times a day, including night watering; the team has made headway in mowing and trimming around grave markers; committed to returning the grass to a more vibrant green, which has already become more pronounced at various places at the cemetery; flowers and plants were planted around the cemetery this week ahead of Memorial Day Weekend; the cemetery’s park service will begin to prepare the grounds and plant grass seeds where they are needed; and finally, once the grass gets to a stable point, all weeds around the cemetery will be sprayed.
Cappetto hopes StoneMor, Inc., lives up to its word.
“If they really do what they say they’ll do, it’s going to take a lot of time, a lot of money and a lot of blood, sweat and tears, and that’s what I want,” he said.
“I speak on behalf of my family and the families of loved ones buried out here that this is unacceptable as a cemetery under the Perpetual Care clause, unacceptable from a company boasting that they have 301 cemeteries and 69 funeral homes and that they care, they care, they care,” he said.
“Care equals a green, beautiful lawn.”