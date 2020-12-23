Less than four days after the dedication of a memorial honoring those who have died from COVID-19, that memorial was vandalized.
The Rose Petal COVID Memorial features 54 vinyl panels hanging along the east outside wall of The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St.
The high steel cable that held up all the panels was cut, causing the memorial to collapse. The cut seems to have happened at some point after the center closed Monday evening and before it reopened Tuesday morning, said Lee Borden, executive director for The Art Center.
The cable was rated to handle thousands of pounds and the cut was clean, so the damage was intentional, Borden said.
The lighting system for the memorial also was damaged, he said.
“It’s just unfortunate that some people have to express their viewpoints by damaging somebody else’s property,” Borden said.
Charley Gordon, facilities manager at The Art Center, was able to rehang the memorial’s panels on Tuesday, however the lighting system still needs to be repaired, Borden said.
The damage was reported to the Grand Junction Police Department, which will be following up on the case, according to Callie Berkson, public information coordinator for the department.
The Rose Petal COVID Memorial is an art piece created by local artist Linda McBride and was dedicated Friday.
It’s intention is to “unite Americans in the gravity of how many people have died. … To feel the grief,” said McBride last week as the memorial piece was being installed.
Each of the memorial’s panels is covered with a rose petal pattern and a grid of 4,680 small squares each filled with a tiny silver circle to represent a person who has died from COVID-19.
More than 322,000 people have died in the United States from COVID-19 as of Tuesday. In Mesa County, 97 people with COVID-19 have died.