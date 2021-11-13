In a Friday plea hearing for Brachon Hyer regarding the February 2020 killing of Jessica Strothman, Hyer’s defense requested and was granted the opportunity to have mental health evaluations performed on the defendant.
Defense Attorney Maeve Goodbody is seeking a potential insanity defense under Colorado Statute 16-8-101. Judge Gretchen Larson expressed concerns with further extending the trial because of the uncertainty it creates, particularly for the victim’s family, but granted the evaluations.
“The wait time to get these evaluations completed can be long,” Larson said, adding that any date set for the next hearing might not be fixed.
“I think we can get this done by the end of the year,” Goodbody responded.
In addition to the testing sought by Goodbody, Prosecutor Trish Mahre will also have the state perform a mental evaluation of Hyer.
Hyer’s next hearing is set for Jan. 21 at 10:30 a.m., once all mental evaluations have been completed.
Hyer is charged with first-degree murder, as well as robbery and theft charges, in the killing of Strothman during an aggravated robbery at the Emporium, a convenience store in Grand Junction at 2050 North Ave. Strothman died of a stab wound as Hyer allegedly took her laptop, phone, $150 in cash and cigarettes.
Hyer rejected a plea deal from the Mesa County District Attorney’s Office in June.