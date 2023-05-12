Mesa County commissioners highlighted their main efforts in a 2023 State-of-the-County video: mental health, broadband and the Japanese beetle.
The annual video is meant to show county residents what top issues commissioners are trying to address.
For Commissioner Janet Rowland, that is mental health.
For the past two years, Rowland has been focused on finding new and innovative ways to address access to mental health, not only as a way of keeping them out of jail, but also to help residents and their family members to get the treatment they need, as people often don’t know where to turn.
“We did a survey of over 1,000 people (and) we held three focus groups to really hone down in on what the issues were,” Rowland says in the video. “And then we had a roundtable where we brought together all the stakeholders in the community, and really identified what are the key areas that have the biggest gaps that we should look at first.”
That ended up being a central hub, called Grand Valley Connects, to provide people the information they need on getting treatment for themselves or others, one that also has case managers to help direct them through the mental health system.
Much of that was accomplished with a $400,000 grant from the Colorado Office of Behavioral Health, $300,000 from St. Mary’s Hospital and $300,000 from the Mesa County Sheriff’s Department, which also came from a grant.
The program began last September, and now is serving about 130 clients.
Another is the rollout of special clinical teams, eight therapists who work directly with law enforcement who go on mental health 911 calls. But rather than putting people in jail, they work to connect them with treatment options.
Rowland said intervening in such a manner saves the courts and the jail time and money, because about 70% of them don’t rise to that level as a result of having a therapist responding rather than just law enforcement.
“Jail is not the right place for folks who just have untreated mental health illness,” Rowland said.
For Commissioner Cody Davis, his main topic is not just bringing broadband services to the county, but quality, high-speed internet service.
That not only is important for such things as improved educational opportunities for students and telehealth options for patients, but also for business development.
“Right down the middle of I-70, there is high-speed broadband internet,” he said. “There’s hundreds of strands in there. Mesa County only needs a couple of those strands to light up with high-speed broadband for everyone.”
Currently, the county and several area cities and towns, with the help of private providers, are working to connect into those strands, a process that Davis said still will take a few years to fully achieve.
“Broadband is hard,” he said. “You don’t turn on a switch and everyone had broadband. You’ve got to put it in the ground. It’s like gas infrastructure, natural gas or electricity.”
And for newly minted Commissioner Bobbie Daniel, a major infestation that could threaten one of the county’s biggest industries has been her focus in her first 100 days in office.
That’s the Japanese beetle, an invasive insect that has no natural enemies here.
“(It) can cause significant damage to our environment and local economy, which heavily relies on agriculture and agro tourism,” Daniel said. “If the beetle is not dealt with properly, it will affect many economic layers in the fabric of our community.”
Daniel said the county’s agriculture is an $80-million-a-year industry, and the beetle can destroy the Grand Valley’s grapes, peaches, corn and other crops.
At least for now, the county’s efforts are focused on the most infected areas, but county officials are asking all landowners to be alert to the problem, and take steps to eradicate the insect, such as using a special insecticide — Acelepryn — that is toxic to the beetle but nontoxic to everything else.
