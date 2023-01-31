Mental health professionals who have treated Brian Cohee II testified in court Monday.
Cohee, 21, is on trial for the murder of 69-year-old Warren Barnes in February, 2021, and has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.
In Colorado, in order to be found not guilty by reason of insanity a person must be incapable of distinguishing right from wrong at the time a crime is committed because of a mental disease or defect.
Bea Phillips, who counseled Cohee from 2017 to 2019 at Lotus Counseling, testified that Cohee had trouble understanding his emotions.
Phillips said in the latter half of that time period Cohee revealed a fascination with death.
Phillips also said Cohee understood what death was, biologically speaking, and when he got in trouble he appeared to understand right and wrong.
Cohee was referred to Mind Springs Health by Phillips for crisis treatment because Phillips was concerned Cohee would harm himself or others.
Phillips said she later learned Cohee was released less than a day after being admitted to Mind Springs.
Phillips said Cohee was referred to another mental health professional because Cohee needed a different level of care than Phillips could offer.
Katrina Katen, a clinical psychologist who diagnosed Cohee with autism, ADHD and major depressive disorder, said people on the autism spectrum can have more difficulty controlling their emotions than those who don’t, although that isn’t a criteria for diagnosing autism.
Katen testified that she didn’t document any delusions, hallucinations or homicidal or suicidal impulses with Cohee, but he did seem to have a high propensity for risky behavior.
Cohee’s time with Katen was ended after he told his goals in life were to be well-known for something, it didn’t matter what, and said he idolized people including Adolf Hitler, Joseph Stalin, Ted Bundy and the Columbine High School shooters.
He was then referred elsewhere for further care.
Sean Mulvey, a teacher at R-5 High School who taught Cohee, said Cohee often described himself as “neutral” and emotionless, and that Cohee once had his Internet privileges revoked because Cohee was looking at violent subject matter.
The trial is scheduled to continue through this week.
