When Chris Rowland isn’t working as Mesa County’s emergency medical coordinator, he’s either playing Merle Haggard, Garth Brooks or Waylon Jennings.
Which one depends on which band he happens to be accompanying in that day.
“We play both kinds,” he said, describing the kind of music he plays, admittedly stealing a line from the Blues Brothers. “We play country AND western.”
In his spare time, and when he’s not out hunting with his son, Joey, Rowland plays in any one of a number of bands around the Grand Valley, primarily at the Warehouse 25Sixty-five Kitchen & Bar, 2565 American Way.
Rowland plays in three area bands, including a three-man band he plays in with his 17-year-old son and a neighbor. (And, yes, he is related to county Commissioner Janet Rowland. Her husband, Lance, is Rowland’s first cousin.)
With one band, The Real Deal, Rowland gets together with three other “older” country musicians in the area and plays music from such old favorites as Haggard, Jennings and Ray Price.
“There’s a market for that in the lower valley area because those same guys have played music around here for years,” said Rowland, who’s been performing since he was 14. “We used to play at places like the Moose, the Eagles and the Elk’s lodges. Whenever there’s a 50th or 60th wedding anniversary, that band gets called a lot so we can play those old songs they like to hear.”
The other C&W band he’s more well known playing in is Clark Jensen & Friends, a full six-piece band where he and his fellow band members play exclusively at the Warehouse. That band will play relatively more modern stuff, such as Garth Brooks, Mark Chesnutt and George Strait.
Although Rowland and his bands haven’t been able to play much over the past year because of the pandemic, he’s happier now that gigs are starting to open up again.
“The music has changed so much over the years, but there’s still that little niche for people that like that classic country music,” he said. “We started to open up about three months ago, that’s why we’ve been playing back at the Warehouse. They have enough space in there that we can space people out and allow more people to come in.”
Though Rowland has only worked as the county’s EMS coordinator for the past 4 1/2 years, the 47-year-old has lived and worked in the county for virtually all of his life, primarily as an emergency medical technician.
He and his wife, Coleen, and son live in Whitewater. Rowland is a graduate of Grand Junction High School, where his son currently attends.
Besides music, Rowland’s only other passion — other than his family, of course — is hunting.
His Facebook page features a picture of Rowland and Joey posing with his son’s first big-game kill back in 2018, which was a three-point mule deer. Like himself, his son has been hunting since he was 14.
“We’re not trophy hunters,” Rowland said. “It’s enjoyable, and we really love to do it. My dad came from the South and they hunted everything down there. If you shot it, you ate it. That was the rule. That’s why you shot it. We’re there for the meat.”
That same Facebook page also says that Rowland married in 2019, which isn’t true. (The couple actually married back in 1995.)
“I’m not very good at Facebook,” he admitted. “I changed my status to married (in 2019), and everybody laughs about that. They say, ‘Does your wife know you got remarried?’ I say, ‘No, not yet, but we’re going to tell her someday.’”