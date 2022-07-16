The four H’s in 4-H stand for ‘head,’ ‘heart,’ ‘hands’ and ‘health’, the four pillars of 4-H clubs around the nation.
On Thursday at the Mesa County Fair at the Mesa County Fairgrounds, however, two more H’s were brought into the fold, in the form of hoppin’ hares.
Mesa County 4-H Rabbit Project members showed off their rabbits at the fair, with judges examining their obedience and health. Kids in the Mesa County 4-H program have a multitude of options of animals to take care of, and some of them found it best to bond with bunnies.
“It’s pretty exciting. It’s fun showing the little kids all about it and it’s pretty cool when you have a crowd supporting you,” said program member Gracie Lla, who cares for two bunnies: Blizzard and Layla.
“I get a lot of leadership skills out of (the program). I’m a lot more confident in talking to people and it’s a good experience to be in anything in 4H overall.”
Nicole Pinnt, the second superintendent of the Mesa County 4-H Rabbit Project, said that kids involved in the project make friends and learn about responsibility through caring for the rabbits.
“They have to learn how to do showmanship for rabbits,” Pinnt said. “You have to know your animal. You have to spend time with your animal. You have to speak to judges.”
Some kids in 4-H choose to spend their time with larger animals like younger cows and goats. Rabbits might be easier to manage in general than these larger livestock, but they come with their own unique challenges when it comes to care and training for showmanship.
“In some aspects, it is easier,” Pinnt said. “The animals aren’t throwing us around or anything like that, but we have to know the rabbits inside and out, so it kind of is a mixture of both.”
Pinnt’s daughter, Tya Pinnt, is among the teenagers in the project. Tya said her favorite aspect of taking care of rabbits is that they’re good companions.
She also believes that everyone in the project having rabbits to take care of allows for them to grow tighter with each other as a group through shared experiences.
Additionally, as older members of the project, Tya and Lla take it upon themselves to help their younger counterparts.
“It’s a very tight community,” Tya said. “Everyone’s friends and we help everyone, no matter who they are or what breed they show, in any way we can. Some days are hard because of stress and heat, but we help everyone in any way they need. We help them learn how to show, help them with their outfits like tucking in and buttoning their shirts, and we help take care of rabbits for people who are showing other animals.”
The fair continues today through Sunday, with gates opening at 11 a.m. today and 10 a.m. on Suday.