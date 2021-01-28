A woman in her 90s is the latest to die of COVID-19 in Mesa County.
The death brings to 98 the number of people who have died directly from the coronavirus. Including county residents who tested positive for COVID-19 but may have been determined to have died from other causes, 126 people have died since the pandemic began.
The latest death was reported Wednesday by the Mesa County Public Health Department, although it was meant to be included in Tuesday’s report. The county health department did not issue a daily report for Jan. 26 as a result of an incomplete data set.
The Tuesday numbers were released along with Wednesday’s report. On Tuesday the county added 82 new cases and on Wednesday 124 new positive tests were logged.
Those totals push the county to 11,769 total positive tests and a two-week positivity rate of 6.33%.
Hospitalizations stand at 29, with 27 of those patients being Mesa County residents.