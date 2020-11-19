Hundreds more Mesa County residents tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.
The daily update from the Mesa County Public Health Department noted 232 new positive cases and 51 hospitalizations, 37 of which are county residents. The county has now eclipsed the 2,000 mark for positive tests in the past two weeks.
Deaths remained at 30 for those attributable to COVID-19, and 39 for deaths among COVID-19 patients. The county splits the two categories based on whether the virus was determined to be the cause of the fatality.
In Colorado, 2,651 people with COVID-19 have died, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Nationally, the death toll is now reported as having exceeded 250,000.