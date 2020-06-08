Summertime’s approach is enough to make your tail wag if you have one.
Couple that with things opening up from the COVID-19 stay-at-home order, and you’ll find plenty of Mesa County residents and their four-legged companions ready to run with abandon across lush green grass.
Not so fast, and don’t forget a leash, said Doug Frye, manager for Mesa County Animal Services.
As temperatures go up, so do the calls to animal services, he said.
Animal Services usually receives more than 1,000 calls for service a month during the summertime, Frye said.
That is hundreds more than the 800-plus calls it received May and the less than 800 calls in April during the stay-at-home order, he said.
So Animal Services is back to its responding to calls with the prioritization it had before restrictions.
Anything that has to do with the safety or welfare of people or animals is top priority, he said.
That’s not to say that a barking complaint isn’t important, it’s just that they can be complex, and if animal services receives calls about an aggressive dog and a barking dog, “we’re going to the aggressive dog call first. Then we’ll come back to the barking complaint,” Frye said.
“Bites are an epidemic,” he said, noting that animal services documented more than 400 dog or cats bites in 2019, which is more than one a day.
Another type of call that will get priority, especially this time of year, is about dogs shut inside hot cars, which can lead to severe distress and death. “Every year we go through this,” Frye said.
Not long ago, animal service responded to one such call when it was about 70 degrees outside, but it was 101 degrees inside the car, he said.
“Citizens will call these in on a regular basis. Grand Junction is very attuned to animals being left in cars. We get calls repeatedly,” he said.
“We haven’t had an animal pass away recently, but that is a call that we have very little leeway on citations,” he said. “We’re going to issue one because you’ve put your animal at risk.”
Along with keeping pet owners aware of the dangers associated with hot cars, animal services has made June its “leash your pet” education and enforcement month.
So don’t be surprised to see an animal services officer while you’re at a community park. Dogs are required to be on leash 10 feet or less in length at all Grand Junction parks or nearly anywhere in the city, Frye said.
Only inside the dog park at Canyon View Park can dogs be off leash, he said.
Animal services receives most of its park-related, dog-off-leash calls for the bigger Grand Junction parks, such as Canyon View Park, Lincoln Park and Las Colonias Park, so those are places officers will emphasize, he said.
And for the safety of staff and citizens, all animal services employees will be wearing masks while interacting with the public both around the county and at the animals services shelter at 971 Coffman Road in Whitewater.
Members of the public who visit the shelter also are asked to wear masks. “My approach is that I need to keep my staff healthy. I’ve only got 14 people. If one of them gets sick with this … then I can’t answer calls for service,” Frye said. “Please wear a mask and keep our staff healthy.”