Governor Jared Polis announced today that Mesa County is approved to move into the next phase of reopening during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
Mesa County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr said the governor had approved the county’s application for the Protect Our Neighbors variance, but that it still needs to be put out as a local order by the Mesa County Board of Public Health. He said that will likely happen within a week and that they would be reviewing their current public health orders as part of that process. Mesa County is one of the first in the state to be approved for this variance.
“It’s a good opportunity for us to go through everything, freshen it all up and then release it as the Protect Our Neighbors local Mesa County order,” Kuhr said.
Once that order is implemented, gatherings of 500 people will be allowed or 50% of the building capacity, whichever is lower. Currently Mesa County is limited to 50% or a maximum capacity of 175 and gatherings of 50 people. Face coverings are still required in public spaces.
“Mesa County is ready for this, we’ve been working diligently to make sure our local response is robust,” Kuhr said in a statement. “This doesn’t mean COVID-19 has gone away. In fact, we know it remains in our community, however, we’re ready to identify, isolate, and contain the spread using sound public health principals guided by local data and local action.”
This phase also allows for capacity percentages to slowly increase if the county maintains a low rate of COVID-19 cases. After four weeks, if the numbers are good, capacity would be allowed to increase by 5%. This can be paused or reversed if cases go up.
Over the past two weeks the county has seen an increase in its cases per 100,000 residents. One of the criteria for the Protect Our Neighbors phase is that the county be under 50 cases per 100,000 — around 75 total cases for Mesa County. Currently Mesa County has had 88 cases over the past two weeks, but Kuhr said that’s not the only factor the state is weighing.
“That’s probably the one that’s going to fluctuate the most,” Kuhr said. “I do appreciate that the state is not so rigid that that number is going to be the determinant of this.”
The state looked at several factors when deciding if it should approve the county’s application. It included metrics like the two-week positive test rate, which is at around 1.7% — it must be under 5% for this variance. He said that rate is based on diagnostic test numbers from the Colorado Electronic Disease Reporting System.
“In that application we had to show we were in a good place based on eight metrics,” Kuhr said. “Some of it had to do with equipment — PPE (personal protective equipment). Some of it was two different metrics on hospitalizations. So not only for COVID, but capacity overall.”
Mesa County Public Health will continue to monitor those eight metrics closely, but Kuhr said in a statement that he is happy to be moving forward and credited the community for working to keep COVID-19 at a manageable level.
“It’s because of the hard work of everyone in this community, our businesses, our local leaders, and every resident,” Kuhr said. “It takes us all doing our part to keep COVID-19 at manageable levels. We’ve done great so far, I’m excited to build upon that in this next phase of reopening.”