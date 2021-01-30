Mesa County attorney Jason Conely, 48, pleaded guilty to first-degree introduction of contraband this month in a Montrose court, a class 4 felony, and agreed to a deferred sentence.
In Colorado, introduction of contraband involves a person knowingly and unlawfully bringing a prohibited item into a jail or prison, which can include unauthorized drugs, weapons or any article that may pose a threat to security, according to the Colorado Legal Defense Group.
According to the final order judgment, Conley’s deferred sentence includes two years of deferred supervised probation and 14 days of jail time on electronic home monitoring. He must also complete 120 hours of community service and will be required to pay a $2,000 fine.
Deferred sentences are offered in exchange for pleading guilty and defendants are required to meet and maintain the conditions of the agreement upon the probationary period, according to 7th Judicial District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Joshua Carrell.
If the defendant successfully completes the probationary terms of the deferred sentence, the case against them is dismissed and any violation of the sentence may result in the immediate sentencing for the criminal offense.
Because of a conflict of interest, the case was prosecuted outside the originating jurisdiction in Mesa County.
Twenty-first Judicial District Attorney Dan Rubinstein said his office handed off of the case because Conley represented, at the time of the case, many people in this jurisdiction and each one would have a claim that their lawyer has divided loyalties if he had a motive to appease the agency prosecuting him, conflicting with his obligations to his own clients.