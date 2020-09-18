After nearly 14 years with the 21st Judicial District, prosecutor Bo Zeerip will be moving on to the 7th Judicial District to serve as a judge on Delta County Court.
“My hope is that a district court judgeship opens up and Bo comes home,” 21st Judicial District Attorney Dan Rubinstein admitted after hearing the announcement. “Bo has had it as a lifelong goal to be a judge. It’s a huge loss to my office and the state.”
Zeerip started as a deputy district attorney in Mesa County in 2008 before moving to chief deputy district attorney in 2018. Prior to that he served as counsel and CFO for Grace Community Church from 2000 to 2007 and worked as an associate at Bendinelli Law Office P.C. from 1998 to 2000. He earned his B.S. from Central Michigan University in 1992 and his J.D. from Regent University in 1997.
His appointment to the Delta County Court bench is effective Jan. 12, 2021.
“I have applied a few different times for different judge positions in the 7th and 21st Judicial Districts,” he said.
Zeerip said there will be some things he’ll need to read up on to be ready for the new role.
“I will certainly have new things to learn,” he said. “I haven’t practiced civil law in a number of years and have to refamiliarize myself with that.”
However, he believes his experience and expertise has provided him an ideal background to sit on the bench in Delta County.
“The majority of a county court judge’s job is to deal with criminal cases and I think I am well-suited for that, being a district attorney for 13 years,” Zeerip said.
Zeerip’s appointment was announced by Gov. Jared Polis last week after being named by a local nominating committee. The appointment is for two years with four-year terms after that. Zeerip said he interviewed with a local commissioner in August before being invited to be interviewed in Denver and hearing the announcement last week.
“I became a prosecutor because I thought it’d be great experience. A prosecutor’s job is to do justice,” Zeerip said of his decision to become a judge.
He said that the adversarial nature of a prosecutor’s job weighed on him at times.
“As a prosecutor, you are an advocate or adversary for one side,” Zeerip said. “I have been interested in being in more of a neutral position as a decision maker. I want to be an arbiter for each side.”
He said the camaraderie around the office is one thing he’ll miss most.
“I’ll miss being part of a team here,” he said.
Rubinstein said Zeerip’s expertise in bonding practices and pretrial release has been a great asset to his office.
“We have by far the most robust pretrial services in the state and Bo and (assistant district attorney) Rich Tuttle largely designed it,” he said. “I’m worried what will happen when we don’t have Bo’s expertise.”
He said he’s only posted the job Zeerip is leaving behind to county-wide sites for now.
“I have some qualified people at senior levels and there’s certainly a possibility of finding someone from the county office or my office,” Rubinstein added. “It’s always tough losing supervisors.”