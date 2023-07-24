Mesa County has been awarded just under $1.9 million from the Colorado Department of Transportation in grant funding to improve safety along a key section of the Fruit and Wine Byway in Palisade.

On Thursday, CDOT announced a total of $42 million in grants to 37 entities across the state as part of its Transportation Alternatives Program, which funds projects that expand travel options, enhance safety for vulnerable users, improves the local economy and protects the environment.

