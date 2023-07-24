A bicyclist rides the East Orchard Mesa Loop while passing cars on 38 Road in Palisade on July 22. Limited sidewalks and biking lanes has forced bicyclists to share the two-lane road with motorized vehicles.
Bicyclists hug the guardrail along 38 Road while passing cars in Palisade on July 22. Up until this point, bicyclists have had to share the road with motorized vehicles because of a lack of biking lanes and sidewalks for safety.
A bicyclist rides the East Orchard Mesa Loop while passing cars on 38 Road in Palisade on July 22. Limited sidewalks and biking lanes has forced bicyclists to share the two-lane road with motorized vehicles.
Larry Robinson / The Daily Sentinel
Bicyclists hug the guardrail along 38 Road while passing cars in Palisade on July 22. Up until this point, bicyclists have had to share the road with motorized vehicles because of a lack of biking lanes and sidewalks for safety.
Larry Robinson / The Daily Sentinel
Larry Robinson / The Daily Sentinel
A bicyclist heads down 38 Road in Palisade, sharing the road with motorized vehicles due to a lack of sidewalks or biking lanes on July 22, 2023.
Larry Robinson / The Daily Sentinel
Larry Robinson / The Daily Sentinel
Cars cruise 38 Road in Palisade in the early morning, a hot spot for bicyclists heading up to East Orchard Mesa despite limited sidewalks or biking lanes for safe travel on July 22, 2023.
Mesa County has been awarded just under $1.9 million from the Colorado Department of Transportation in grant funding to improve safety along a key section of the Fruit and Wine Byway in Palisade.
On Thursday, CDOT announced a total of $42 million in grants to 37 entities across the state as part of its Transportation Alternatives Program, which funds projects that expand travel options, enhance safety for vulnerable users, improves the local economy and protects the environment.