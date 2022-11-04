Mesa County on Wednesday was awarded $65,765 in federal funds under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program (EFSP) to supplement existing emergency food and shelter programs in the county.
The funding was made available through the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency. The EFSP National Board then determined how to divvy the funding among counties across Colorado and the nation, arriving at its totals based on each county’s population and current food and shelter needs.
United Way of Mesa County, as it’s done in the past, will serve as the administrator for the grant funds and is soliciting applications from local programs that provide emergency food or shelter to receive a portion of the $65,765.
“We’ve been helping manage this grant for quite a few years and we’ve been able to get hundreds of thousands of dollars out into the community by acting as the administrator,” said United Way of Mesa County Community Impact Manager Keira Clark. “The grant’s open to any agencies that offer emergency food and shelter programs. Organizations that supply food to those in need, housing organizations, homeless shelters... we’ve been helping for many, many years to get these funds out into the community.”
To be eligible to receive any of the funds from United Way of Mesa County, an organization must be either a nonprofit or a government unit located in the county, be eligible to receive federal funds, have an accounting system, practice nondiscrimination, have demonstrated the capability to administer emergency shelter or food programs, and have a board of directors comprised of volunteers.
A local EFSP board of volunteers will determine how funds will be distributed within Mesa County.
Organizations interested in applying for EFSP funds must contact Clark at 970-243-5364 or keira@uwmesacounty.org to apply. Completed applications must be received by 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28.