Mesa County on Wednesday was awarded $65,765 in federal funds under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program (EFSP) to supplement existing emergency food and shelter programs in the county.

The funding was made available through the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency. The EFSP National Board then determined how to divvy the funding among counties across Colorado and the nation, arriving at its totals based on each county’s population and current food and shelter needs.