Across most of Colorado, local watering holes have once again been sidelined.
Because of rising positive cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the state, as well as nationally, Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday announced that bars must close for in-person service only two weeks after being allowed to reopen at limited capacity.
The order went into effect immediately for almost the entire state. And then, there’s Mesa County.
Still operating under the variance it received from the state in the spring because of low coronavirus numbers, Mesa County’s bars remain open and welcoming to visitors.
Bars and nightclubs around the nation have been singled out as primary hotspots for the virus’ midsummer resurgence. In Grand Junction, however, some bars are focused on returning to normalcy, largely unconcerned about the prospects of a potential spike in positive cases on the Western Slope.
“I don’t really have concerns about it,” said Twisted Turtle Manager Will Jones. “I mean, it’s going to happen anyway, whether you get it in a bar or at the mall or in the street. It’s going to happen. As long as we’re being safe and doing the things we’re supposed to be doing, I think we’ll be OK.”
Bars in the county aren’t completely free to operate like normal. In addition to social distancing measures, Mesa County Public Health clarified Thursday evening that dancing at bars is prohibited.
Hours of operation have also been adversely affected.
“None of our employees are really worried,” said Quincy Bar bartender Michelle Caouette. “They want us to stay open later because they want things to get back to normal. That’s what they want. There haven’t been that many new cases. We’re pretty much the safest place to be right now.”
Grand Junction surpassed 100 cases Thursday evening, still a relatively low case count for the state.
Megan Beezley addressed her opinion on the topic while sipping a beer at Barons.
“I think that bars being open, even with the limited time frame they are open, is advantageous for small business owners, which include bar owners, in getting them back to work,” Beezley said.
However, not all patrons are entirely comfortable returning to bars.
Patrick Garcia drank at his own corner inside Quincy Bar, his first trip to a bar since the beginning of the pandemic. He was sure to stay socially distanced from others, expressing his concerns about the lack of masks or social distancing that more crowded establishments could present.
“One thing I don’t understand is that, whenever we closed down everything, there were fewer numbers of people with the virus,” Garcia said. “We open things up and now there’s more people with the virus. That’s kind of contradictory in itself right there. I don’t agree with it. I think we’re at a higher risk now. There’s no way you can really control it or try to prevent it and you can’t wear a mask while you drink.”
Patrons like Garcia aren’t alone in their concerns over Mesa County’s bars.
Charlie Dwellington’s is closing down for the July 4 weekend, shutting its doors from today until Tuesday. Owner Liz Sinclair will return along with her employees and loyal customers later in the week, but she’s worried that Independence Day crowds at other bars could lead to a rise in COVID-19 cases.
“I feel like they’re setting us up to be guinea pigs for this and I don’t like it,” Sinclair said. “I think it’s a difficult situation to be in. I’m not judging anybody. I know people have responsibilities to their businesses and to their staffs, and I know that’s a priority for many people and I respect that with all my heart, but I also know that to have people from not only surrounding states but our own state in places that have had a lot more infections than we have is risky.
“To invite them here, which we are de facto doing by virtue of being the only place with open bars right now, isn’t something I’m super comfortable with.”