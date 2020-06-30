With its safer-at-home variance, granted by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment last month, Mesa County will become one of the few places in the state with bars and nightclubs still open after the governor ordered them closed around the state on Tuesday.
This may come as a relief to several local business owners and their longtime patrons in the community, but the privilege comes with increased risks.
"We can see based on what the governor did today that there is always a possibility to go backwards," Mesa County Public Health Director Jeff Kuhr said. "Today is a good reminder that this is a privilege. This isn't just something that naturally occurred."
He admitted by being one of the only places in the state with bars allowed to open it could draw unwanted attention to the county from outside the community.
"I am concerned. I have always been concerned," he said. "We've been opened more than other counties in a lot of different areas."
During his weekly COVID-19 press conference, Gov. Jared Polis referenced recent spikes in Texas and Arizona that have been linked to nightclubs and bars as one reason for his decision saying plainly "our country has not figured out how to do bars and nightclubs safely."
"With neighboring states closing bars we don't want Colorado to become a Mecca of nightlife during the pandemic," Polis said.
Kuhr was much more supportive of bars and clubs in the community as the ones he's familiar with have done an "excellent job," but added that it didn't happen overnight.
"There is no room for an attitude that 'I can do whatever I want,'" he said. "I think those attitudes hurt this entire community. We have a good thing going and it's everyone's responsibility to preserve it."
He added that ordering bars to close at 11 p.m. has helped Mesa County establishments avoid some of the unsafe behavior reported at other bars in the state and country.
Under the current public health order in Mesa County, all facilities and establishments are allowed to operate at up to 50% capacity not to exceed 175 people in indoor spaces, with physical distancing measures in place, including bars and nightclubs.
The county may not exceed a 15% positivity rate or more than 100 cases per 100,000 population in a two-week period (approximately 153 cases in two weeks) or the variance may be rescinded, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said in its response.
Along with the update on bars, Polis also introduced the next phase of reopening for the state, Protect Our Neighbors, which will expand reopenings and allow large gatherings to an extent.
Kuhr said he plans was to submit an application sometime this week.
"It's not hugely different from where we are at now, but it's important for us to get it in so the clock starts on the incremental increases," he said.
Among the highlights of the plan is that the initial capacity limits would start at 50%, but would incrementally increase as the county's thresholds are met.
DANGERS OF TRAVEL
With coronavirus case numbers rising in Mesa County, Kuhr suggested people think before they travel.
"We're paying close attention to the national conversation," he said. "There's been a few cases that have positive from people that have traveled. We may be doing well here but traveling introduces risks."
The county has reported around 30 new cases between June 12 and June 30, bringing the total case count to 96. Among those 32 new cases, it has been a 50/50 split in terms of males and females with a median of 37.5 years old, according to Mesa County Public Health. In terms of the source of the exposure, 15 of the cases were transmitted through a known contact, seven were travel related and 10 were unknown.
“I think we’ve done an excellent job of keeping our case numbers low. We’ve seen an increase but it’s still very manageable,” Kuhr said. “My concern is what is going on around us and how it will affect our hospitals.”
In total, nine people have been hospitalized in Mesa County with COVID-19 since the pandemic started. At its peak, the county had at most six people hospitalized at once with the virus. Currently there is one person hospitalized.
Kuhr said several recent cases have come from people who worked in Garfield County, however geographically, there hasn’t been much of a pattern that has emerged in where the new cases have come from. Mesa County Public Health reported 65 coronavirus cases on June 10. On Monday that number was at 96.
"We're dealing with a situation right now that occurred over the weekend where there was a large gatherings," Kuhr explained. "We're concerned about gatherings going into July 4. Rules set up for restaurants but we don't have clear guidelines relating to gatherings."