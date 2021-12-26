One of, if not the biggest story in the Grand Valley in 2021 is also part of one of the biggest stories in the state and nation: election integrity.
That matter hit here in a big way last August when, in a surprise move to just about everyone, the Colorado Secretary of State announced plans to investigate why secret security codes turned up on a voter-fraud conspiracy theory social media post that apparently came from the county’s Election Division.
At about the same time, Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters flew in a private jet to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, as the featured speaker at a so-called cyber symposium hosted by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, a fervent supporter of former President Donald Trump who is trying to prove the 2020 election was somehow stolen from him.
At that event, Peters also revealed that she had brought in something with the aid of someone she at first claimed was an employee who turned out not to be who helped her take images of election computers before and after a routine upgrade of software in late May.
Since then, she and others have claimed that upgrade resulted in the deletion of 29,000 election files that, had Peters not taken that action, would have resulted in the county’s inability to audit the 2020 general election, something that has since shown to be false.
Peters has continued to claim those deleted files proves election are not secure, but her own election workers did what they were supposed to do in making copies of all necessary election files before that May upgrade.
“To date, Tina has presented nothing that stands up to the test of facts,” said Mesa County Commissioner Cody Davis at a recent board meeting.
“Tina loves to say that 29,000 logs were deleted, but still can’t answer, and I’ve said this to her face, we can recreate the 2020 election,” Davis added. “We can literally re-create the 2020 election, so there are no pertinent logs missing whatsoever. The 29,000 logs that were deleted were told to her would be deleted weeks, months before it actually happened because they were updating software. This argument does not hold any water. For me, that’s not a righteous argument because it has no truth to it.”
As a result of all this, Peters and several others — Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley, Garfield County resident Sherronna Bishop, Fruita resident Gerald Wood and recently fired elections manager Sandra Brown — are under state and federal investigations for possible violations of election security protocols and criminal wire fraud.
Peters and Knisley were subsequently removed as the county’s designated election officials overseeing the 2021 coordinated election. Knisley was placed on paid administrative leave and ordered to stay out of the clerk’s office, and is facing charges of second-degree burglary and cyber crime. She also is the subject of an internal county Human Resources investigation into allegations that she was creating a hostile work environment within the clerk’s office.
Peters also is the subject of a lawsuit over her failure to file any campaign finance reports since November 2019, but appears to be collecting donations for her 2022 re-election bid.
That suit also alleges that Peters is actively soliciting for donations to a legal defense fund, which also must be reported, but hasn’t.
Additionally, Peters is the subject of a Colorado Independent Ethics Commission investigation into complaints she accepted gifts far in excess of legal limits.
The four — Peters, Brown, Bishop and Woods — were the subjects of FBI search warrants seeking evidence of possible wire fraud, a felony crime that carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.
To date, no charges have been filed either in state or federal court, although investigations continue to be underway.