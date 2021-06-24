The Mesa County Hunger Alliance and the Western Colorado Community Foundation celebrated the release of the Mesa County Blueprint to End Hunger Thursday.
Anne Wenzel, President and CEO of the Western Colorado Community Foundation, said the blueprint is comprehensive and specific to this time and place.
Wenzel said the document is intended to lead to practical steps toward ending hunger in Mesa County.
"We don't want this document sitting on the shelf collecting the proverbial dust," Wenzel said.
The blueprint includes five goals: develop a short-term hunger relief system, maximize enrollment in food assistance programs, increase the amount of high-quality foods available for those who are hungry, expand grocery rescue and food recovery efforts and increase public awareness about hunger's effects on the larger community in western Colorado.
Erin Ulric, Implementation Director of the Colorado Blueprint to End Hunger Program Office, said the COVID-19 pandemic impacted people's abilities to make a living and put food on the table, which makes a plan like this more important than ever.
"The problem we have to solve is potentially much bigger than it was two years ago," Ulric said.
Ulric said Mesa County has been one of the counties on the forefront of this issue in Colorado.
The WCCF received a planning grant in October, 2018 to begin the process of developing the blueprint, which is intended to be used as a tool by local organizations and community members over the next five years.
Hilltop Community Resources CEO Mike Stahl said his organization sees the stress of hunger and what that brings to people on a daily basis.
Mesa County Public Health Community Organizer Sarah Johnson said it's important to address the things in the community such as hunger that lead to other issues.
Hungry students aren't as focused and hungry workers aren't as productive, Grand Junction Mayor Chuck McDaniel said.
According to the blueprint, 14% of Mesa County residents are considered food insecure and 52% of children in Mesa County School District 51 qualify for free and reduced lunch.
One of the things Stahl said he hopes the plan accomplishes is eliminating the stigma associated with receiving benefits.
"I look forward to see what the next several years brings with everyone pulling in the same direction," Stahl said.
The blueprint lists priorities and projects for 2021 and 2022, which include supporting and expanding District 51's nutrition service projects; supporting Community Food Bank's new facility and strategic plan, expanding Mesa County Meals on Wheels; supporting the Mesa County Food Recovery Network; supporting and expanding the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Ambassador Pilot Program; and help strengthen hunger relief organizations through the sharing of assets such as facilities, vehicles and staff.
"Addressing our neighbors' need for food does not happen in a vacuum," Community Food Bank Executive Director Alisha Wenger said. "It takes all of us."