Mesa County held a ceremony on Monday to recognize Child Abuse Prevention Month to bring awareness to child abuse and neglect during the month of April.
The ceremony, which was attended by a number of local officials, was held at the Mesa County Department of Human Services with officials planting blue and silver pinwheels in the lawn.
“Child abuse prevention is an endeavor that involves the whole community,” says Joe Kellerby, MCDHS Director of Child Welfare and Adult Protection. “Reaching out to families in need, making that extra phone call or simply listening may be all that is needed to get families connected to supports that assist with the prevention of child abuse or neglect.”
The theme of this year’s awareness and impact campaign, led by Prevent Child Abuse America and Illuminate Colorado, is “Building Together: Prevention in Partnership.”
A Child Protection hotline (970-242-1211) has been established to report instances of child abuse or neglect in the community. You can also call the hotline if you or a family you know is in need of support or resource referrals.
When parents have the knowledge, skills and resources they need to care for their children, we can prevent abuse and neglect and help promote the social and emotional wellbeing of children and youth in Mesa County.