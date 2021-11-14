Mesa County developers have been busy in 2021, with more building permits issued to date than in any of the past 13 years, at least.
According to the October Bray Residential Real Estate Report, 793 total building permits were issued in Mesa County through October, up from 650 in 2020, and the highest year since at least 2008, the oldest year included in the report.
The second highest year in that stretch was 2018, in which approximately 700 permits were issued.
Derek Irick, a Realtor with Bray Real Estate, said homes being sold more quickly has helped lead to an increase in development, and also developers and builders have held onto land for so long that now that there seems to be a good market for development, it’s time to pull the trigger.
According to the report, 3,433 homes have been sold in 2021, compared to 3,375 in 2020. That’s a minor increase of 2%, but October saw a drop of 27% in home sales from 2020.
In 2020, 411 homes sold but this October, 300 sold.
The median home price in 2021 is $328,000, a 15% increase over 2020, which was $285,000.
However, homes are spending 10 fewer days on the market, 46 to 56.
According to Irick, the most noteworthy increase from 2020 to now is the volume to date, which is up 18% over 2020, $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion, which is being fueled by the increases in demand and home values.
Irick said he thinks these trends will continue into the foreseeable future, and they could even rise further.
There were 392 active listings in October, a 5% increase over last year at this time.
Of those 392 listings, there are a large number of high-dollar homes on the market with 306 listed at more than $300,000.
There were 92 listed at $300,000 to $399,000, 76 at $400,000 to $499,000, 65 at $500,000 to $750,000 and 73 homes listed at more than $750,000.
The region with the highest number of homes listed is Fruita with 51 and north Grand Junction with 46.
Year-to-date, the most homes sold in the county comes from the north region with 489. There have been 487 homes sold in the northeast region and 445 in the city of Grand Junction.