Under Mesa County’s safer-at-home plan that was finalized Thursday, places of worship can reopen on a limited basis after being closed for more than a month because of the coronavirus.
This Sunday will be the first since mid-March that local churches can hold in-person services, but under the county’s guidelines, only 50 people may attend.
At First United Methodist Church in downtown Grand Junction, this Sunday is a communion Sunday, so the county’s decision was well-timed. Pastor Steve Easterday-McPadden believes his church is well-equipped to handle both its 9 a.m. contemporary and 11 a.m. traditional services, which usually bring in more than 180 people combined, safely.
“Our pews are laid out really conveniently for this: They are 13 feet long with a divider in the middle, making for 6.5-foot sections,” Easterday-McPadden said.
The spots are first-come, first-serve, though the church has also spread the message online for those who would like to attend with a small group of family members. All those in attendance must wear masks.
“We’ll also need to count and close the doors at 50 people,” Easterday-McPadden said. “So, my feel is that because of the ‘clunkiness’ of these requirements — understandably complex, which I support on behalf of the Mesa County Health Department and Governor’s Office — we won’t have to turn folks away.”
Another reason he doesn’t expect to turn too many people away is that the church has become proficient with live streaming its services during the pandemic.
The added difficulty that this Sunday will present for live streaming, however, is that it’s the first Communion Sunday for First United since regulations to counter the coronavirus began. That’s forcing Easterday-McPadden to get creative.
“That’s hard for me because I think of communion as a sacrament we participate in together as a gathered Body of Christ,” he said. “Instead of using the standard liturgy, though, an ensemble from our praise team is doing a beautiful Cindy Morgan piece called ‘The Last Supper,” and I’ve put together a PowerPoint presentation with pictures culled from the internet to go along with the words to the song which are, basically, the communion liturgy with some beautiful additions. We’ll let that serve as the ‘consecration’ and partake of communion with elements (bread, crackers, juice, wine, etc.) taken from our shelves at home.
“I’m eager to see how this feels to our folks.”
Not all churches are as eager to rush back into in-person services, however.
Canyon View Vineyard Church isn’t pivoting from its online-only approach, yet. The size of the church’s congregation led to church leaders deciding against reopening.
“Currently, we are encouraging groups of 10 or less to meet in their homes to do our weekly cell group activities (cell groups are Bible studies that meet weekly to learn and pray together) and to do watch parties on the weekend to meet together and watch our services we supply online,” said Associate Pastor Tim Brown. “Our hope is that we prepare something online that keeps people’s spirits up and aware that God is with us in the midst of these uncertain times, and that by following our county, state, and national recommendations, we are serving our city well in the process.”
Brown said that Canyon View isn’t considering in-person services until state regulations allow for gatherings of 250 people.
Both churches are guided by the same thought process: Attending services in person isn’t necessary for spiritual growth.
“A friend once said to me quite a while ago, and in a very different context, “ ’Tis truly an ill wind that blows no good,” Easterday-McPadden said. “I see this as being reflective of that thought. The coronavirus shutdown has brought a great deal of suffering and loss, health-wise and economy-wise, and I lament that with everyone else. But it also has brought unexpected opportunities to us, ways to be in ministry that have actually expanded our reach, not shut it down. God is that way, huh?”
Policies could vary at individual places of worship, but they all are required to not have more than 50 people in attendance.