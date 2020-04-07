Mesa County will combine forces with the other cities and towns within the county to present a unified response to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak with Mesa County Public Health taking the lead.
“I think it will make all the various messaging and approaches consistent throughout the valley,” Mesa County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr said. “I also think it might be less confusing for residents. I think it looks good when we all come together collectively to address the issues.”
Grand Junction’s Fire Chief Ken Watkins, who has rotated in as incident commander this week taking over for Grand Junction Chief of Police Doug Shoemaker, said the combination of resources and information was a natural progression of an evolving incident.
“In my experience, like on a wildfire, it starts on the local level,” Watkins said. “The local fire department starts dealing with the fire. As it gets bigger and grows then it ramps up and you get more and more players involved. Eventually you end up having one unified incident management team running it.”
Watkins said both the city and county responded individually to the COVID-19 crisis, activating and updating their pandemic flu plans and putting processes in place to ensure the continuation of necessary services. With those tasks complete and the number of cases rising, City Manager Greg Caton said now was the time to unify.
“It’s so important these last few weeks that Mesa County and the City of Grand Junction set up our own establishments to deliver the continuity of operations and service delivery to our community, but as resources become scarce, potentially over the course of the coming weeks, it is so critical that we work together,” Caton said.
Mesa County Commissioner Scott McInnis praised the relationship the county has had with the local municipalities and said that will help provide a united front when addressing the current public health crisis.
“The unification of our team is very very important,” McInnis said. “We’ve always had a good strong working relationship in crises like this, not only with the city of Grand Junction but with Fruita, Palisade and we also don’t want to forget our little communities in the county like Collbran and up in the Mesa area and of course De Beque.”
NEW PHASE OF THE CRISIS
Both Watkins and Kuhr said the county is likely going to enter a new phase of the crisis as more cases are found. Currently the county has 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with three having an unknown origin, Kuhr said. An additional five are under investigation. When a total of five have been discovered that do not have a known origin, Kuhr said that will indicate significant spread within the community.
“When we have five to an unknown source there is a likelihood that there are a lot more because when we have cases that are associated with a known source we can pretty much wrangle those folks in,” Kuhr said.
As the county investigated the remaining cases, Kuhr said the community could reach that five case threshold within a matter of days. He said the county needs to do more testing and may look to partnerships with local physicians. He said the county has recently been provided 2,500 self-swab tests that could be used in a physician’s office.
Currently testing is prioritized based on a referral by a local doctor to Mesa County health, which then sets up an appointment to do a test. The county then sends the sample to the state. The self swab tests could be a more comfortable way for patients to get tested, Kuhr said, but it would not change the criteria set by the Centers for Disease Control on when to test. In order to qualify for a test the person must first have symptoms like a fever. They must also be over 65 years old, have an underlying health condition or be a healthcare worker or first responder.
“We definitely need to be sampling and testing more people in Mesa County,” Kuhr said. “Definitely have to.”