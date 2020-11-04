Deaths due to COVID-19 more than doubled in Mesa County on Monday.
Total deaths in the county now stand at 12. On Monday, Mesa County reported six new fatalities attributed to COVID-19. They were all women. One was in her 60s, one in her 70s, three in their 80s and one in her 90s. Tuesday’s report from the health department included no new deaths.
The county also now reports the total number of deaths for those who tested positive for COVID-19. As of Tuesday, that number stood at 16. The difference between the two categories is death due to COVID-19 include fatalities where the cause of death is the coronavirus while deaths among COVID-19 cases includes patients who may have died of other causes.
The soaring positive case numbers is one reason the testing center at the Mesa County Fairgrounds remains extremely busy.
The line of vehicles full of people wanting to get a free COVID-19 test numbered in the hundreds Tuesday.
The line was even backed up onto Highway 50 in the morning, prompting law enforcement to make the entrance into the fairgrounds one way.
The wait time for testing was hours long, at times some waited for more than three hours to get a test.
Turnaround time for test results is between 48 and 72 hours, according the MCPH.
With the new winter hours for testing now Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., people showed up early and got in line throughout the day.
Tuesday’s report represented another climb in cases for Mesa County. The health department reported 79 new positive tests, bringing the county total to 1,903. There are 19 patients hospitalized and the two-week positivity rate stands at 6.94%
There have been 437 new COVID-19 cases reported in the past six days and the two-week count is 837.