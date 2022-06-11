Mesa County’s COVID-19 levels of community risk moved from medium to high Thursday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Mesa County Public Health’s COVID-19 data dashboard shows 286 cases over the last seven days, an increase from previous weeks, in addition to two hospitalizations in the past 14 days.
The county is also closing in on 600 deaths among COVID-19 cases. Mesa County’s first fatality from the pandemic was reported July 21, 2020. As of the county’s most recent data, 586 deaths have been tallied among COVID-19 cases — about one death for every 265 residents.
Community transmission levels are determined by the CDC, which looks at cases, hospital admissions and hospitalizations, MCPH Executive Director Jeff Kuhr said.
The CDC has declared risk levels high for a five-county region that includes Mesa, Rio Blanco, Garfield, Pitkin and Eagle counties, Kuhr said, so it might not be Mesa County’s numbers that are driving the CDC’s designation.
“Honestly, what it means is that people should be aware COVID is out there,” Kuhr said.
Kuhr encouraged people who are high risk to avoid crowds and wear masks in public.
Because most of the tests in Mesa County are at-home tests that don’t get reported, it’s difficult to determine just how much spread is occurring, Kuhr said. The county only knows about PCR tests that get run.
“It’s hard to do surveillance, but this needs to be about personal and family decisions,” Kuhr said.
Kuhr said he’s hearing about a lot more cases anecdotally from people lately.
Fortunately, hospitalizations remain stable and low, Kuhr said.
“That’s good because all along it’s been about keeping the pressure down on the health care system,” Kuhr said.
Anyone with any kind of symptoms should have a supply of at-home tests handy and test themselves, he said.
Kuhr said the rise in transmission has been linked to a strain related to the omicron variant, which is more contagious but less severe.
“We’re going to continue to see these new variants come out,” Kuhr said.
If the rise in cases becomes a larger wave, Public Health is prepared to ramp things up if necessary, Kuhr said, although any closures or mandates would have to come from the state or federal level.
“If we had any drastic changes in Mesa County, we’d be out there talking to people,” Kuhr said.