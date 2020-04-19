Mesa County remains one of the few counties on the Western Slope in Colorado to have yet to report a COVID-19 death. On Friday, Mesa County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr said he thought the county’s cases were leveling off.
Nearby counties Montrose, Delta, Garfield and Gunnison all have reported COVID-19-related deaths. Montrose County has experienced the most fatalities of any neighboring county, with seven deaths of residents who tested positive for the coronavirus.
Each one of the Montrose County’s deaths, five male and one female, have been individuals between the ages of 61 and 97, according to the county website. The seventh death, according to the Montrose County Health Department, occurred with an individual who had COVID-19, but that is not believed to have caused the death.
According to Montrose County spokeswoman Katie Yergensen, each one of the six other individuals who have died in Montrose County have had at least one additional contributing factor along with the virus.
Already with an older general population, Yergensen said Montrose County has a large number of its population dealing with some of the underlying conditions associated with COVID-19, such as diabetes.
Mesa County has remained at 34 positive cases for more than a week now, and the county has said that 32 of those cases are recovered.
A total of 10 Western Slope counties have reported at least one death. Delta and Ouray counties each have one fatality, while Gunnison County has reported three deaths, and Garfield and Pitkin have reported two each.
Eagle County has had six COVID-19 deaths.
In all, as of Saturday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has reported that those 10 Western Slope counties have had 27 deaths.
Of the 411 deaths reported in Colorado, a large number of those have come from the largest counties with Denver, Weld, Arapahoe, Jefferson and El Paso counties accounting for 282 deaths, according to the state department.