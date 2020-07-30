While the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment numbers show two deaths among COVID-19 cases in Mesa County, Mesa County Public Health confirmed Wednesday that there was still only one death due to COVID-19 that they were looking at.
The difference in the numbers has to do with the difference in the data sets.
The numbers of deaths due to COVID-19 and deaths among people with COVID-19 are reported from different systems and should not be added together to determine a total death count, according to the CDPHE.
A spokesperson with Mesa County Public Health said the deaths due to COVID-19 is the data set they are most interested in, which remains at one for Mesa County.
"It's the one we are most interested in because it can be attributed to the virus," she said.
The number of deaths among people with COVID-19 represents the total number of deaths among people with the virus, but COVID-19 may not have been the cause of death listed on the death certificate.