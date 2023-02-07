Like the Republicans, the Mesa County Democratic Party choose new leaders over the weekend.
At its bi-annual reorganization meeting, Democrats elected James Gilliam and Cindy Challis Orr as co-chairs of the county party, replacing Maria Keenan and Scott Beilfuss.
Both ran unopposed.
“James and I will work diligently to keep pushing the bar higher,” Orr said in a statement.
“Cindy and I are looking forward to the next two years,” Gilliam added. “We will be reaching out to unaffiliated, younger and unregistered voters to show them that our democratic way of life is alive and well in Mesa County.”
Both Orr and Gilliam are retired.
Before doing so in 2019, Orr had worked for 23 years as vice president and chief operating officer of NonProfit Resources Inc., then a Glenwood Springs-based association management company. That company was sold to the Madison, Wisc.-based AMPED Association Management, by Orr and her co-owning husband, Stan, who both then retired to Mesa County.
Gilliam had worked in Carbondale until moving to Fruita in 2011, retiring after 48 years working as a government fleet mechanic.
The Democrats also elected Keenan as their first vice chair, Tyler McDermott as second vice chair, Robert “Todd” Kendall as third vice chair, Constance Combs as fourth vice chair, and Jamie Porta as secretary.
Over the weekend, Mesa County Republicans named Alice Bumgarner as their new chairwoman.
Also named were Nina Anderson as first vice chair, Ivan Geer as second vice chair, Terry Porter as secretary and Janet Brink as treasurer.
Bumgarner, who has served as president of the Mesa County Republican Women, replaces Kevin McCarney, who had been chairman for the past four years.