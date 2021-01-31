With 81 new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday, Mesa County surpassed 12,000 positive tests since the beginning of the pandemic.
Saturday’s report from Mesa County Public Health brought the total to 12,051.
County health reported Saturday that the two-week positivity rate is at 6.69% and there are 31 currently hospitalized for COVID-19 at area facilities, all county residents.
There were no new deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Saturday’s count. On Thursday, Mesa County reached 99 deaths due to COVID-19 following the death of a woman in her 90s. Including deaths for those who tested positive for COVID-19 but may have died of other causes, there have been 128 fatalities in Mesa County.
In nearby Garfield County, officials are investigating whether or not there was an exposure to a COVID-19 variant at Sopris Elementary. COVID-19 variants have been a source of concern globally as health experts point to faster-spreading forms of the virus that may drag out the pandemic just as vaccine distribution begins.
Garfield County officials announced the possible exposure to the variant in a news release on Saturday and did not specify whether the exposure was to a student or staff member. Garfield County Public Health said no one in the cohort has yet exhibited symptoms and that more contact tracing resources have been requested to monitor any potential spread.