Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters was proud of a safe, smooth and secure operation this election cycle.
“We got no complaints of voter intimidation,” she said. “We got a lot of feedback and everyone felt respected and heard and voted without anything impeding them.”
Peters said she heard from state election officials that they had never seen an election run as smoothly as Mesa County.
The Grand Junction Police Department reports that it didn’t receive any calls for service directly related to the election and the call volume was normal.
According to Peters, since Colorado became a mail ballot state in 2013, she typically sees about 30% of voters turning their ballot in right away, 30% will trickle in throughout the voting period, 30% will vote in the final week and the final 10% comes in on Election Day.
“There was a lot of early voting this year,” she said. “We ended up with over 50% right within the first week. Every time I looked out there was steady flow of cars and people dropping off ballots.”
Still, 619 people voted at the Central Services building Tuesday. Peters said the Clifton office was the busiest on Election Night.
Peters said she didn’t receive any reports of voter suppression and that all the groups she saw out supporting their political party were very cognizant of the 100-foot rule. Electioneering is prohibited from taking place either inside a polling place or within 100 feet of any building that contains a polling location in Colorado, according to the Secretary of State website.
“We very grateful for that. We don’t want to be in the enforcement business. We just want every vote to count,” Peters said. “Everyone seemed very relaxed and confident.”
Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said Colorado should be pleased after a smooth election.
“Colorado has a lot to be proud of in showing our nation how to hold a safe election with maximal voter participation during a pandemic. Kudos to our secretary of state and the county clerks who did great work to make this happen,” he tweeted out.
The governor echoed that sentiment in a statement Wednesday.
“Coloradans have shown ourselves to be a national model for how to hold safe, secure, reliable, and efficient elections, and this year we have exercised our rights in a record-breaking fashion,” Gov. Jared Polis said.