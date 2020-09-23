Now with a capacity of up to 500 people at indoor events in town, Mesa County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr is finally where he wants to be as far as event size.
“I feel like 500 is a really good place for us to be at as far as capacity,” he said. “I always had that 500 number in my sights.”
Through the first few months of the Mesa County reopening, Kuhr pushed back on the state’s capacity limits because he felt they were unfair to places of worship. When the county’s safer-at-home variance was granted, Kuhr said he requested higher capacity limits because of the size of some local churches, but agreed to the 50-person limit at the end of April. Later, the 175-person limit was a sticking point for Kuhr because of churches.
“We’d have some places of worship with an overall capacity of 1,000 people,” Kuhr said. “One-hundred and seventy-five people for a large place like that, it just wasn’t worth it.”
He felt they were being singled out as Mesa County numbers remained low.
“I think everyone should have what they need,” he said. “It didn’t feel fair to me, some places hold 1,000, 175 didn’t seem fair to me.”
The Mesa County Public Health Protect Our Neighbors order can be found on the health department website. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment certified the county to move to the next phase on Sept. 8 due to low disease transmission levels locally, robust public health capacity for testing, case investigation, contract tracing and outbreak response.
According to the public health order, the 500-person limit is in place for all retail establishments, restaurants, bars, offices, personal service establishments, places of worship, gyms and fitness centers, entertainment establishments, organized sporting events and activities, indoor special events and sponsored or hosted gatherings.
Kuhr said that for outdoor events there can be more flexibility. The Mesa County Public Health outdoor event guidance includes different recommendations for racing events, concert and stage-performance type of events and festivals and markets.
He said he’s had conversations with Las Colonias Amphitheater concert organizers and has talked with Colorado Parks and Wildlife about events as well. “What we agreed on was less than 50%, double up on vendors and restrooms to avoid bottlenecks of people,” he added.
Mesa County Public Health must review all plans at least two weeks prior to the day of the event.
With Mesa County reaching phase 3 of the state’s reopening plans, the road getting back to normal is shorter than it once was. “This is the last variance, the state has made that clear,” Kuhr said.
Mesa County was one of the first counties in the state approved for the final phase of reopening.
As part of the order, capacity limits may increase by 5% every month as long as key metrics are maintained.
Those key metrics include: sufficient hospital bed capacity, sufficient PPE supply, stable or declining COVID-19 hospitalizations, fewer new cases, sufficient testing capacity, ability to implement case investigation and contact tracing protocols, documented surge — capacity plan for case investigations and contact tracing and documented strategies to offer testing to close contacts.
“I think everyone has done a great job. I hope we don’t let our guard down,” Kuhr said. “As we do well as a community, in two months we’ll be at 60% reopen. That’s pretty good.”
Kuhr said that getting the cumulative case count down has been difficult for Mesa County recently due to increased testing numbers.
“We need to be at 75 cases; we are at 82 currently and have been as high as 91 (over two weeks),” he said. “It’s a tough one for us to hit because we are testing so many people.”
Through the first few months of the pandemic, Kuhr thought the highest number of tests the county could do in a day was 300.
“There was a day last week when we tested as many as 400 people,” he said. “We’re averaging 200 a day now.”
If the positivity rate, which as of Monday was at 1.54%, jumped, he would be more concerned.
MASK ORDER STILL IN PLACE
One question Mesa County Public Health continues to hear from the community is about easing up on mask requirements. Face coverings are still required while entering and exiting or moving throughout a public indoor space, but the new order clarifies that they may be removed while exercising indoors, while seated at an establishment or place of worship and while alone in an office or cubicle space as long as social distancing practices are applied.
Kuhr admitted the county was looking at easing off masks but it will take time.
“The assumption for some is that with the new order that mask usage would go down… we’re trying to ease out of it, but it’s not going to be a flip of a switch,” he said.