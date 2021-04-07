Mesa County Public Health administered more than 2,300 second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for the week ending April 3, bringing the number of county residents to get both shots up to 21,513.
Combined, county health reported Tuesday that 4,723 vaccines were administered last week, bringing the total to 64,288 doses given. The total number of residents to receive their first dose is 42,775.
The county is now accepting vaccine appointments for everyone age 16 and older. Vaccine appointments can be made online at health.mesacounty.us/covid19/vaccine/.
On the virus front, Mesa County’s two-week case count dipped some from 144 on Sunday to 139 in Tuesday’s update from Mesa County Public Health.
Two people are currently hospitalized in the county and the death toll at 156.
— Sentinel staff