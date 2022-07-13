The Mesa County Fair kicked off Tuesday and will continue through Saturday.

Tonight, the fair will celebrate “Military Night” with a presentation by Kris Paronto, a former U.S. Army Ranger and author.

After serving in the military, he became a CIA operative and was with a Special Forces team during the tragic 2012 Benghazi attack.

He eventually co-wrote a book, which then was made into the movie “13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi.”

Paronto’s appearance will start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 and available at mcfairtickets.com.

On Thursday night, in the grandstand arena, top bull riders from the region and around the nation will be going for an 8-second ride and big money. Gates open at 6 p.m., with the action starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale for $15.

Wine Night at the Fair is also Thursday night from 6 to 8 p.m. at the fairgrounds.

Ticket prices include $40 for single tickets, $190 for a 5 pack and $350 for 10.

The Rodeo takes center stage on Friday at 6 p.m. Tickets are on sale for $15.

For dog lovers, there will be a dog agility competition at 2 p.m. on Friday.

On Saturday, monster trucks will come roaring into the grandstand area for a high-powered show of racing, wheelie contest, stunts and more. There will be two shows, one at 1:30 p.m. and the second at 7:30 p.m.

The gates will open at noon for the first show and at 6 p.m. for the second show, so people can get an up close look at the monster trucks.

The 4-H livestock shows will wrap up the final two days of the Fair with the Parade of Champions on Friday at 4:30 p.m. and the livestock sale on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Carnival Midway Attractions will run from 2 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The daily events include:

■ “Cool Zoo” features animals from alligators to insects, and giant snakes to exotic birds. The zoo is open daily with three interactive educational shows each day.

■ Cirque Zuma Zuma has been described as an African-style Cirque du Soleil. There will be three shows each today and Saturday.

■ Colorado Keys: John & Amy Tuck have a dueling piano show that will close the fair each night.

■ Chris Mabrey hypnotist: This popular 90-minute show will entertain spectators as they watch people become hypnotized.

■ NASCAR Experience: This includes a NASCAR simulator and photo opportunities with track driven race cars.

Information and to purchase tickets: mesacountyfair.com.