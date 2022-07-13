Skyler Hysell shows the pig she raised at the fairgounds during the swine competition at the Mesa County Fair on Tuesday. The fair runs through Saturday with a variety of attactions every day. Go to mesacountyfair.com for more information.
Miguel Yanez shows his spotted pig during the swine competition at the Mesa County Fair on Tuesday at the fairgounds.
The Mesa County Fair kicked off Tuesday and will continue through Saturday.
Tonight, the fair will celebrate “Military Night” with a presentation by Kris Paronto, a former U.S. Army Ranger and author.
After serving in the military, he became a CIA operative and was with a Special Forces team during the tragic 2012 Benghazi attack.
He eventually co-wrote a book, which then was made into the movie “13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi.”
Paronto’s appearance will start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 and available at mcfairtickets.com.
On Thursday night, in the grandstand arena, top bull riders from the region and around the nation will be going for an 8-second ride and big money. Gates open at 6 p.m., with the action starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale for $15.
Wine Night at the Fair is also Thursday night from 6 to 8 p.m. at the fairgrounds.
Ticket prices include $40 for single tickets, $190 for a 5 pack and $350 for 10.
The Rodeo takes center stage on Friday at 6 p.m. Tickets are on sale for $15.
For dog lovers, there will be a dog agility competition at 2 p.m. on Friday.
On Saturday, monster trucks will come roaring into the grandstand area for a high-powered show of racing, wheelie contest, stunts and more. There will be two shows, one at 1:30 p.m. and the second at 7:30 p.m.
The gates will open at noon for the first show and at 6 p.m. for the second show, so people can get an up close look at the monster trucks.
The 4-H livestock shows will wrap up the final two days of the Fair with the Parade of Champions on Friday at 4:30 p.m. and the livestock sale on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Carnival Midway Attractions will run from 2 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The daily events include:
■ “Cool Zoo” features animals from alligators to insects, and giant snakes to exotic birds. The zoo is open daily with three interactive educational shows each day.
■ Cirque Zuma Zuma has been described as an African-style Cirque du Soleil. There will be three shows each today and Saturday.
■ Colorado Keys: John & Amy Tuck have a dueling piano show that will close the fair each night.
■ Chris Mabrey hypnotist: This popular 90-minute show will entertain spectators as they watch people become hypnotized.
■ NASCAR Experience: This includes a NASCAR simulator and photo opportunities with track driven race cars.