COVID-19 has been quite the roller coaster for most residents in the Grand Valley.
But don’t expect to head to the Mesa County Fairgrounds to ride one starting today.
After opening for a few days, the Mesa County Fall Carnival ran its last ride on Monday night. Tuesday, it was announced that the carnival was shutting down because of rising COVID case numbers in the county.
“We are sorry to cancel this event, but the safety of our community is the top priority,” Fairgrounds Manager Kyle Carstens said in a press release. “We would like to thank our community for their support and understanding as we continue to navigate this ever-changing public health crisis.”
The carnival was scheduled to continue at the fairgrounds through Oct. 25, but “after a drastic increase in local COVID-19 cases, Mesa County Public Health recommended canceling immediately.”
With 41 cases reported on Monday, the county’s numbers have continued to spike. Since Friday, 131 new cases have been reported to Mesa County Public Health.
The carnival began on Oct. 15 and prior to opening, the event submitted an application to Mesa County Public Health outlining increased cleaning and crowd-control measures. All guests had to sign in at the gate and social distancing guidelines were enforced.
In a conversation with the Daily Sentinel on Tuesday, Carstens said no new COVID cases came through the carnival but the decision to cancel was made as a precaution. He said attendance had been busiest on the weekend — they quit selling tickets Saturday night because they were at capacity.
He thanked the community for coming out and supporting the fair at a time when not a lot of people want to attend large events.
“It really seemed like the community was ready to get out. We were well supported and attended and I just wish we didn’t have to end it early,” Carstens said.
Despite ending a few days early he said the county isn’t on the hook for a bunch of upfront costs.
“We’re not eating a lot of costs,” he added.
Called the “first annual” fall carnival, as the carnival typically takes places during the Mesa County Fair in the summer, Carstens said he wants that name to stay true next year.
“There’s a big gap between the fall and summer and we will absolutely consider this for next fall and want to continue it on a regular basis,” he said. “We called it the first annual and we meant it.”
The Mesa County Fair was initially scheduled for July 14-18 but was canceled in May because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mesa County Fair posted onto Facebook on Tuesday the carnival will be back for next year’s fair in July.